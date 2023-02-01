By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ-TVWOBURN - There is a special bond between a student and their teacher. Woburn second grader Jordyn Beals saw that connection play out when she got a special delivery for her birthday. "She was super upset that she wasn't going to be able to see her teacher and her classmate for her birthday and then all of a sudden we got a knock on our door," said her mother Blair Morgan-Dota. It was the 8-year-old's teacher personally hand delivering the 12 cupcakes Jordyn hoped to have for her classroom celebration. School had been cancelled with the teacher...

WOBURN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO