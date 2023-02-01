ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcboston.com

What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?

The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Woburn Schools Remain Closed Friday as Teacher Strike Continues

Schools in Woburn, Massachusetts, will remain closed for a fifth day Friday as a teacher strike in the city continues for another day, city officials said Thursday night. A major point of contention amid the contract negotiations has been pay, but now, the union will be facing fines if the strike keeps going.
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

School start times to change in 2023

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woburn teacher delivers birthday cupcakes to 2nd grader during strike

By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ-TVWOBURN - There is a special bond between a student and their teacher. Woburn second grader Jordyn Beals saw that connection play out when she got a special delivery for her birthday. "She was super upset that she wasn't going to be able to see her teacher and her classmate for her birthday and then all of a sudden we got a knock on our door," said her mother Blair Morgan-Dota. It was the 8-year-old's teacher personally hand delivering the 12 cupcakes Jordyn hoped to have for her classroom celebration. School had been cancelled with the teacher...
WOBURN, MA
arizonasuntimes.com

Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay

Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
WOBURN, MA
WBUR

With risk of frostbite in the air, Boston schools will close Friday

The Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to predicted extreme cold. BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper says the “increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite” for students coming to and from school forced the district’s first weather-related closure of 2023. Weather reports predict the temperature will steadily...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'Come see about us': Taking stock of community grief

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. “Come see me, come see about us,” said Remy Lawrence whose son, 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, was fatally shot in Mattapan on Jan. 29. “Because we’re not OK. I’m trying to be, and I’m going to be strong, and I’m going to have my moments of breakthrough pain."
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA

