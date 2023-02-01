Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
nbcboston.com
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
nbcboston.com
Woburn Schools Remain Closed Friday as Teacher Strike Continues
Schools in Woburn, Massachusetts, will remain closed for a fifth day Friday as a teacher strike in the city continues for another day, city officials said Thursday night. A major point of contention amid the contract negotiations has been pay, but now, the union will be facing fines if the strike keeps going.
Framingham Superintendent Eliminating Late Start Days For 2023-24 School Calendar
FRAMINGHAM – After receiving feedback from parents, staff, teachers, and District 3 School Committee member Jenn Moshe Framingham Public School Superintendent Bob Tremblay said he will eliminate a plan to have late start days for the 2023-24 school year. The School Committee did not vote on the calendar at...
homenewshere.com
School start times to change in 2023
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted in favor of changing school start times with a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting last week. The Wildwood will now start at 7:45 a.m.; the high school and middle school at 8:05 a.m.; the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:30 a.m.; and the Woburn Street and the North will begin at 9:05 a.m. next year.
Woburn teacher delivers birthday cupcakes to 2nd grader during strike
By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ-TVWOBURN - There is a special bond between a student and their teacher. Woburn second grader Jordyn Beals saw that connection play out when she got a special delivery for her birthday. "She was super upset that she wasn't going to be able to see her teacher and her classmate for her birthday and then all of a sudden we got a knock on our door," said her mother Blair Morgan-Dota. It was the 8-year-old's teacher personally hand delivering the 12 cupcakes Jordyn hoped to have for her classroom celebration. School had been cancelled with the teacher...
arizonasuntimes.com
Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay
Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
WBUR
With risk of frostbite in the air, Boston schools will close Friday
The Boston Public Schools will be closed Friday due to predicted extreme cold. BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper says the “increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite” for students coming to and from school forced the district’s first weather-related closure of 2023. Weather reports predict the temperature will steadily...
MGH co-workers of Duxbury mom charged in deaths of her kids share words of support as GoFundMe grows
Employees at Massachusetts General Hospital who worked alongside Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury woman charged in the deaths of her children, described her as an “amazing mother, nurse, and friend."
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
WBUR
Boston's outgoing public safety adviser reflects on how violence in the city has changed in 5 years
As Boston's senior adviser for public safety prepares to step down, he is reflecting on how violence in the city — and his role in responding to it — has changed since his tenure began in 2018. Rufus Faulk, who was appointed by former Mayor Marty Walsh, will...
WBUR
'Come see about us': Taking stock of community grief
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. “Come see me, come see about us,” said Remy Lawrence whose son, 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence, was fatally shot in Mattapan on Jan. 29. “Because we’re not OK. I’m trying to be, and I’m going to be strong, and I’m going to have my moments of breakthrough pain."
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
WMTW
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, Maine's Total Coverage's partner NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules
A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.
‘We have felt your love’: Firefighters thank community for support after Duxbury family tragedy
The Duxbury Fire Department says it’s thankful for all the community support firefighters have received in wake of a family tragedy involving a mother who is charged in the deaths of her three young children.
Many schools closing their doors on Friday due to freezing cold weather
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
