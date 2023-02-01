NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

Related
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
#11. Denver Broncos
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31 - Date: Nov. 24, 2013 Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. But Tom Brady found his favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, in the end zone to bring the Patriots all the way back to an eventual win in OT. At least Manning can take comfort today in knowing that he tops Brady for the most NFL fourth-quarter comebacks in history, even though Brady played 22 seasons to Manning's 17.
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Nov 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) gestures toward fans before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21 - Date: Nov. 8, 1981 Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3. But the Seahawks proved that you can win "small" with less-famous stars. Their 24 unanswered points while shutting out the Steelers included a Jim Zorn to Dan Doornink touchdown pass and two 1-yard scoring runs by Theotis Brown.
#16. Seattle Seahawks
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC
The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with the Cowboys last week. He has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. ...
#12. Houston Texans
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31 - Date: Jan. 12, 2020 Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' defense went to work. A series of turnovers inflicted by KC defenders and subsequent TD passes by Mahomes—including three in a span of just three minutes—led to KC's romp as they scored 51 points to Houston's 7 in the final three quarters.
#25. Carolina Panthers
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36 - Date: Oct. 3, 1999 Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing TDs to lead off this game. But the man with the long name had a long face by the time it was over after Washington's Brad Johnson threw four straight TD passes and Brett Conway kicked the game-ending FG with 6 seconds remaining.
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30 - Date: Nov. 10, 1991 It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he coached for five seasons before his current 22-year run with the Patriots, surrendered a 23-0 second-quarter lead to the arm of Jim McMahon (three TD passes) and the foot of Roger Ruzek (four FGs). Even worse for Belichick: The collapse came at home and against a QB (McMahon) who was only starting because Randall Cunningham was sidelined by a torn ACL.
#17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders)
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 24 - Date: Oct. 27, 1946 Serving in the U.S. Army to help the Allied Powers win World War II was surely more important to Eagles QB Tommy Thompson than this NFL win 14 months after the war ended. But it still had to be sweet for Thompson, who was blind in one eye and interrupted his NFL career to serve in the Army, because he led the Eagles back from a 24-0 deficit at halftime with four unanswered TDs in the second half.
Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason?
Kevin and Donnie discuss if they believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to leave the team this offseason.
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points. In the first event,...
#19. Los Angeles Rams
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23 - Date: Sept. 12, 1982 Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered that locker room trailing 23-0 emerged transformed. The Packers scored five TDs in the second half while the Rams scored nada. The deflated Rams would only win two games after that season opener—a far cry from the current Super Bowl champs—while the Packers made it to the divisional championships.
#27. Detroit Lions
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38 - Date: Nov. 4, 1990 The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD passes and Barry Sanders' 45-yard rushing score, they went ahead, 35-14. Scrappy play by Washington, however, brought the Skins all the way back, and a Washington FG in OT clinched it.
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - Date: Nov. 8, 1987 When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St. Louis Arch. Their lead was 28-3. But four unanswered fourth-quarter TDs, including a 24-yard defensive fumble return by Niko Noga, turned Cardinals fans' frowns upside down.
#28. Minnesota Vikings
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Minnesota Vikings 24 - Date: Dec. 24, 1995 Hoping to make the playoffs, the Vikings took a 24-3 lead in this Christmas Eve game. But the Bengals roared back, assisted by two straight field goal misses by Minnesota kicker Fuad Reveiz, to put coal in Minnesota's stocking with a loss that foiled their postseason dreams.
#30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders
- Blown lead: 18 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 38, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders 35 - Date: Sept. 18, 2011 The Bills seemed to be asleep in the first half, falling behind to the Raiders, 21-3. But when they awoke, they were supercharged. A staggering 326-yard second half was highlighted by a Ryan Fitzpatrick TD pass with 14 seconds left in the game, snatching the win away and giving the Bills their first home-field victory of the season.
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
955
Followers
5K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0