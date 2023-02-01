ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Clay scores 23, Tennessee State tops Southern Indiana 80-76

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) (AP) - Jr. Clay's 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat Southern Indiana 80-76 on Thursday night. Clay added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (13-11, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd scored 19 points, going 7 of 10 (5 for 6 from distance). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. recorded 17 points and shot 5 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
EVANSVILLE, IN

