Read full article on original website
Related
Which celebrity at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has the best swing? Let's take a look
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is officially underway with Hank Lebioda leading the pack after an opening-round 8-under 63. Although a few fan favorites are in the field this week — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick — the galleries are moving their way through Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill in search of their favorite celebrities.
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
thegolfnewsnet.com
How many pro-am teams make the Saturday cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
At the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Saturday is cut day. Most weeks on the PGA Tour, the pro field is cut after two rounds (usually on Friday), but this tournament is played on a three-course rotation. That means each professional and pro-am team plays one round on each course before a cut is made.
Kurt Kitayama has learned from runner-up finishes, Mother Nature fights back among second round highlights at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Mother Nature reared its head and fought back Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Wind and rain were present at all three host sites, but Pebble Beach Golf Links and those who played it during the second round Friday were facing a much more difficult course because of the wind than those who played Thursday. It played nearly two strokes tougher in round two.
Amateur caddie suffers medical emergency, receives CPR on course at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during Friday's round
A scary situation unfolded on Friday during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie for one of the amateurs playing alongside pros Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy collapsed on the 11th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links, according to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. Geoff Couch and...
Maverick McNealy withdraws from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am nine holes into third round
Maverick McNealy had high hopes coming into the week. The California native was playing good golf coming to one of his favorite places on Earth. However, his week is over earlier than desired. McNealy withdrew from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during the third round citing a left shoulder injury.
Golf Digest
Weather delay in Pebble Beach Pro-Am is reminder of year the tournament never got a winner
There will be much consternation and disappointment that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will need to go to a Monday finish after third-round play was suspended on Saturday due to wind gusts of more than 35 mph. But with a forecast for sunny skies on Monday, it’s highly likely they’ll finish the tournament.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
Wind wreaks havoc as Viktor Hovland chases: Here's what you missed Saturday at the suspended AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Viktor Hovland, aside from the No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick, is the highest-ranked player (11th) on the Monterey Peninsula this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And it looks like he’s going to be part of the conversation when it’s crunch time. Hovland, who won the 2018 U.S....
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Winner Take Home?
It’s been quite an entertaining start to the 2023 PGA Tour season, and now we head to one of the most famous golf courses on earth for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Because of the pro-am element that causes six-hour rounds, the field this week isn’t exactly the strongest, but there’s still a large sum of money up for grabs on the Monterey Peninsula.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream, TV channel, time, Third Round schedule, how to watch
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will continue on Saturday morning from the gorgeous Pebble Beach Golf Links which includes Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula. Two of the top golfers in the game with go at it again when Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth tee off as Spieth...
WATCH: Josh Allen blasts ball down the middle at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
After the first day of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Josh Allen is doing pretty well. Allen and PGA pro partner Keith Mitchell finished eight-under par after the first round on Thursday. The two will continue on the next two days, but the duo finished Round 1 in a tie for 10th. The top 25 make the final cut to Sunday.
CBS Sports
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores, leaderboard: Peter Malnati in lead before weather suspends Round 3
A marathon Sunday followed by a Monday finish will be in store at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am A fast-paced Moving Day was put to a screeching halt at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as strong winds delayed the completion of Round 3. Forcing competitors off the golf course, players were unable to finish their third rounds. With many still needing to finish roughly nine holes, a marathon Sunday followed by a Monday finish will be in store on the shores of California.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am blown off course by high winds
High winds along the California coast forced a postponement of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am midway through the third round Saturday,
Comments / 0