To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO