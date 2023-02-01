Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
People with celiac disease may have greater risk of heart disease
People with celiac disease may be more likely to develop heart disease despite having fewer traditional heart risks than other folks.
Warning to mums over common condition that ‘increases risk of deadly heart attack for 20 years’
WOMEN who have pre-eclampsia while pregnant retain a greater risk of of deadly heart attacks and strokes for at least two decades after infection, new research suggests. The findings come following a study over over 1million pregnant women for up to 39 years after they gave birth. Women with the...
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
labroots.com
Migraine History May Increase Risk for Pregnancy Complications
Women diagnosed with migraine prior to getting pregnant are at a significantly higher risk for pregnancy complications. The corresponding study was published in Neurology. A migraine is a moderate to severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. It may be experienced alongside symptoms such as nausea and increased sensitivity to light and sound. The condition occurs in up to three times as many women as men: whereas 1 in 5 women experience migraine throughout their lifetime, the same is true for 1 in 15 men.
Stroke risk could be higher for women in early menopause: study
Women who don’t use hormone replacement therapy or go into early menopause could have a higher risk of stroke. A new study published in the journal Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, found that those with higher estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke. Scientists used data from 122,939 postmenopausal women living in China with an average age of 58, which included information about their lifestyle, reproductive health information, estrogen levels, number of pregnancies and oral contraceptive use. They used health insurance and disease registry data to conclude that 15,139 participants had a stroke...
AHA News: Pregnancy Complications Could Increase Woman's Stroke Risk at Earlier Age
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who have pregnancy-related health problems face an increased risk for having a stroke much earlier in life than their peers with uncomplicated pregnancies, a risk that climbs with each complicated pregnancy, new research suggests. The findings, which will be presented...
Cumulative Exposure to Estrogen Linked to Lower Risk for Stroke
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Lifetime cumulative exposure to estrogen is associated with a reduced risk for stroke, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in Neurology.
Coffee consumption may be linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death
A new peer-reviewed paper has been published that seems to indicate that coffee consumption is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality. As I am writing this article while drinking a large cup of coffee, I can only say, "awesome!"
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Myopathy?
The most common symptoms of myopathy are weakness and impaired daily functions or activities, as well as muscle pain and tenderness. When a person experiences significant muscle pain and tenderness without weakness, there might be other causes to consider. There are several general signs and symptoms of myopathy, including. Symmetric...
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
AMI, Stroke Risk Elevated for Women With Preeclampsia Within 20 Years
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with a history of preeclampsia have a significantly increased risk for acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and ischemic stroke within and after 10 years of delivery, according to a study published online Jan.…
