Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange

LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
Can I have tinted car windows in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin? As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws. Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the […]
Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop

(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County

A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
DMV offers tips on obtaining an ID for voting in the Spring Primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering tips on obtaining a valid identification for the upcoming Spring Primary. Acceptable identification for voting includes a drivers license, identification card, military or student ID card, according to the DMV. There is no separate...
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin

ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
