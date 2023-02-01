Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Construction to resume Monday at I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange
LODI, Wis. -- Construction is set to resume Monday on the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said. Crews are working to replace the bridges at the interchange and reconfigure the ramps to add roundabouts. WIS 60 will also be reconstructed between Sunset drive and Pine Hollow Road.
Can I have tinted car windows in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin? As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws. Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the […]
nbc15.com
Columbia County I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange construction to continue February 6
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction at the I-39/90/94 and WIS 60 interchange in Columbia County is set to continue Monday, Feb. 6. Drivers should expect traffic on the Southbound lanes of I-39/90/94. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in both directions, according to WisDOT. Roundabouts are also set...
Crew pulls out pickup truck submerged in icy Wisconsin lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- Our frigid temperatures over the past week was welcomed by one driver in Wisconsin.Crews were out on Crooked Lake to pull the driver's pickup truck from the icy water.The truck actually got stuck in slushy conditions last week and didn't go through the ice until after the driver got out.The towing company says they had to wait until the ice got thicker before bringing their equipment out.
Worn beyond repair: How to replace your beat-up license plates
Chipped and cracked paint revealing a silver rectangle with barely legible impressions is more commonplace now and it’s causing a stir among local drivers.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Wisconsin businesses targeted in fire extinguisher scam
Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in efforts to scam small businesses.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in Sheboygan County, three year ban effective immediately
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Sheboygan County. The deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Lyndon and was a four to five year old doe taken during the 2022...
WEAU-TV 13
DMV offers tips on obtaining an ID for voting in the Spring Primary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering tips on obtaining a valid identification for the upcoming Spring Primary. Acceptable identification for voting includes a drivers license, identification card, military or student ID card, according to the DMV. There is no separate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, home a ‘total loss’ after fire in northwestern Wisconsin
ANDERSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a home in northwestern Wisconsin has left one person and one dog dead and authorities say the house is a ‘total loss.’. According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Friday in the Town of Anderson. The reporting caller stated that people were still in the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Over $5M in grants for harbor maintenance announced, majority impacting northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced $5.3 million worth of grants for seven harbor maintenance projects, four of which are in northeast Wisconsin. The seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects aim to promote waterborne freight and economic development, officials say. Of the total...
