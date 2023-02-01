Read full article on original website
Hornswoggle Says He Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Segment
In 2006, Hornswoggle made his WWE debut, marking the beginning of a memorable journey in the WWE Universe. He went on to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, solidifying his place as a talented performer. Over the course of more than a decade, Hornswoggle continued to entertain fans and make a lasting impact within the company.
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Are Having Fun With The Banger Bros Name
Drew McIntyre sees the funny side of he and Sheamus’ tag team name. It was announced earlier last month that the team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are now called “The Banger Bros.” The name caught a lot of attention and fans had mixed reactions to it on social media due to the title resonating with the popular adult film company, “Bang Bros.”
AEW Considered Using A Mechanical Snake For Jake Roberts
AEW discussed an outside the box idea for Jake “The Snake” Roberts in the company. While speaking on The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, Jake Roberts revealed that AEW discussed having Roberts use a mechanical snake. However, the idea was scrapped due to its price tag. “To have...
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4/23)
All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Gungnir Of Anarchy (Ryuki Honda &...
Wrestling Open Results (2/2/23)
Beyond Wrestling held its latest event on February 2 from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship Match: The Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) def. Mutually Assured...
John Cena Locked In For Major WrestleMania Match
Austin Theory has been throwing shade at John Cena for a while now. Fans previously compared their physique many times, and Theory has also started a few promos with Cena’s trademarked “The Champ Is Here,” lines. Obviously, fans have paid attention to those hints. John Cena is...
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results (1/27/23)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. You can read the full results for the show below. -Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas (c) defeats Shoota Gabe. – KJ Impala def. Shalonce Royal. – Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) def. Julius Pryor.
Keith Lee Is Off AEW TV To Sell Cinderblock Attack From Swerve Strickland
Keith Lee’s WWE release came as a surprise to fans, but they were even more shocked when he didn’t immediately show up in AEW. That AEW debut eventually came for Keith Lee, and he quickly formed a team with Swerve Strickland that has since disintegrated. The Wrestling Observer...
Nick Khan Explains What WWE Are Looking For In A Potential Buyer
During WWE’s 4th quarter 2022 earnings call, company CEO Nick Khan addressed a potential WWE sale. After being asked to describe what kind of partner WWE is looking for, he made it clear that they need to have a firm understanding of the industry WWE operates in. WWE is...
WWE Change Policy On NXT Talent Competing At Independent Events
It was recently announced that Ivy Nile will wrestle at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event in Texas. This is interesting, because WWE likes to keep their talent to themselves. Now, it seems that this could be a new trend. Bryan Alvarez has now reported that WWE will allow...
Road Dogg Believes There Is Room For Another WWE All Women’s Show
Ever since the WWE women’s division has undergone a massive transformation, fans have been asking for an all-women’s Premium Live Event. While WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s show in 2018 called WWE Evolution, it felt more like a special event than an actual Premium Live Event.
HOG The Beginning Results (2/3/23)
House of Glory held its HOG The Beginning event on February 3 from NYC Arena in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – HOG Tag Team Championship: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down This Week
The preliminary viewership for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. This week’s...
Vince McMahon Would Step Down If It Benefited Shareholders
WWE’s 4th quarter 2022 financial call included some big pieces of information, including the fact that NXT’s television rights are running up in a few months. Nick Khan took on some tough questions, including addressing a possible exit for Vince McMahon once again. WWE CEO Nick Khan made...
AEW Hires New Director Of Community Engagement
Apart from professional wrestling, AEW has branched into various avenues, including television, social welfare and many other aspects. Thus, AEW is more or less going in a solid direction according to fans. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has hired Katelyn Borden as the Director of Community...
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29/23)
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results of the show below. – CLAS def. Remy Marcel. – FSW Nevada State Championship – Best...
MLW Fusion Results (2/2/23)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on February 2. Matches were from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) def. The FBI...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28/23)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twenty of its show on January 28. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the show below. – Princess Aussie def. BK Rhythm. – Chainsaw, Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll...
Dragon Gate Rey De Parejas 2023 Night One Results (2/3/23)
Dragon Gate held night one of its Rey De Parejas tournament on February 3 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Gaora TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Z-Brats (Diamante, KAI & Shun Skywalker) def. Eita, Shuji Kondo & Takashi Yoshida.
The Godfather Says He Wants To Apologize To Stevie Richards For Bullying Him
The Godfather’s controversial pimp gimmick faced significant backlash from the Parents Television Council (PTC) leading to Vince McMahon discontinuing the character. He was later rebranded as ‘The Goodfather’, and even joined the Right to Censor faction in an effort to tone down the controversial nature of the gimmick.
