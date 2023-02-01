Read full article on original website
Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt And Sami Zayn Named As The Top Merchandise Sellers In WWE
The top merchandise sellers in WWE have been revealed. While speaking on the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE’s biggest merchandise movers. This includes Cody Rhodes, who is one of the biggest sellers right now, because he is right alongside Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn as the company’s top merchandise movers.
This Week’s AEW Dynamite Sees Around 100K Drop In Viewership
The numbers for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the February 1st episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 901,000, with a .31 in the 18 to 49 demographic. January 25th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average of 1 million viewers, with a .32 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Drew McIntyre And Sheamus Are Having Fun With The Banger Bros Name
Drew McIntyre sees the funny side of he and Sheamus’ tag team name. It was announced earlier last month that the team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are now called “The Banger Bros.” The name caught a lot of attention and fans had mixed reactions to it on social media due to the title resonating with the popular adult film company, “Bang Bros.”
AEW Considered Using A Mechanical Snake For Jake Roberts
AEW discussed an outside the box idea for Jake “The Snake” Roberts in the company. While speaking on The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, Jake Roberts revealed that AEW discussed having Roberts use a mechanical snake. However, the idea was scrapped due to its price tag. “To have...
John Cena Locked In For Major WrestleMania Match
Austin Theory has been throwing shade at John Cena for a while now. Fans previously compared their physique many times, and Theory has also started a few promos with Cena’s trademarked “The Champ Is Here,” lines. Obviously, fans have paid attention to those hints. John Cena is...
Keith Lee Is Off AEW TV To Sell Cinderblock Attack From Swerve Strickland
Keith Lee’s WWE release came as a surprise to fans, but they were even more shocked when he didn’t immediately show up in AEW. That AEW debut eventually came for Keith Lee, and he quickly formed a team with Swerve Strickland that has since disintegrated. The Wrestling Observer...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down This Week
The preliminary viewership for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. This week’s...
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results (1/27/23)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. You can read the full results for the show below. -Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas (c) defeats Shoota Gabe. – KJ Impala def. Shalonce Royal. – Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) def. Julius Pryor.
Roxanne Perez Discusses Appearing On Total Divas As A Teenager
Prior to debuting in NXT last year, Roxanne Perez was part of ROH, where she was the ROH Women’s Champion. Clearly, the young WWE Superstar had a knack for the business. While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the NXT Women’s Champion talked about a clip that has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, a 13-year-old Roxanne Perez could be seen interacting with many WWE Superstars.
Rhea Ripley And Cody Rhodes Early Betting Favorites For WrestleMania Title Matches
With WrestleMania still months away, the anticipation for this highly anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is at an all-time high. The experts at BetOnline have weighed in, with the odds heavily favoring Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As of the time of writing this article, Cody’s odds sit at a commanding -400, reflecting his status as the clear favorite to come out on top. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is considered the underdog with odds of +250.
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29/23)
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results of the show below. – CLAS def. Remy Marcel. – FSW Nevada State Championship – Best...
Vince McMahon Would Step Down If It Benefited Shareholders
WWE’s 4th quarter 2022 financial call included some big pieces of information, including the fact that NXT’s television rights are running up in a few months. Nick Khan took on some tough questions, including addressing a possible exit for Vince McMahon once again. WWE CEO Nick Khan made...
Nick Khan Explains What WWE Are Looking For In A Potential Buyer
During WWE’s 4th quarter 2022 earnings call, company CEO Nick Khan addressed a potential WWE sale. After being asked to describe what kind of partner WWE is looking for, he made it clear that they need to have a firm understanding of the industry WWE operates in. WWE is...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28/23)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twenty of its show on January 28. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the show below. – Princess Aussie def. BK Rhythm. – Chainsaw, Holidead & Siren The Voodoo Doll...
Hornswoggle Says He Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Segment
In 2006, Hornswoggle made his WWE debut, marking the beginning of a memorable journey in the WWE Universe. He went on to capture the Cruiserweight Championship, solidifying his place as a talented performer. Over the course of more than a decade, Hornswoggle continued to entertain fans and make a lasting impact within the company.
Triple H Calls Vince McMahon’s WWE Return “A Tremendous Asset”
Despite Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s offices, and taking the Executive chair on the Board of Directors once again, Mr. McMahon is working different hours. He is still around, but not in the same way he once was. Triple H spoke candidly at the conclusion of his address...
News on ROH Television Tapings
Nearly a year after the announcement of AEW owner Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor, and a few weeks after Khan’s announcement that TV would come in the new year, streaming on Honor Club, we now have some dates starting to firm up. According to Fightful Select,...
NXT Level Up Results (2/3)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on February 3. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on January 31. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the results for the show below. Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend. Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi.
Matt Cardona Reveals Why He Has Locked Down WWE Related Trademarks
On January 19th, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. Before that, he also registered a trademark for “Zack Ryder,” his old WWE name, last month. While speaking to by MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE Superstar...
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4/23)
All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Gungnir Of Anarchy (Ryuki Honda &...
