With WrestleMania still months away, the anticipation for this highly anticipated showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns is at an all-time high. The experts at BetOnline have weighed in, with the odds heavily favoring Cody Rhodes to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As of the time of writing this article, Cody’s odds sit at a commanding -400, reflecting his status as the clear favorite to come out on top. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is considered the underdog with odds of +250.

1 DAY AGO