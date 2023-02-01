February is famously cold (unless you're in Australia), soooo long (despite actually being the shortest month of the year), and somehow the month when I schedule all my most dreaded tasks. It's a real winner! Take solace in TV. This month brings Season 3 of Netflix's treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks, if you're looking to escape; Season 4 of Netflix's stalker drama You, if you're looking for a murder mystery about hating the Brits; the final season of FX's Snowfall, if you're looking for crime; and Starz's Party Down revival, if you're looking for cult comedies about cater waiters.

