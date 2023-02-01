ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSpdV_0kZPFFlF00

Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86.

Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post.

Beathard won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins -- including the undefeated 1972 team -- and two more with the then-Washington Redskins in the 1980s. He also authored 10 division winners over his three decades in the NFL.

Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2018.

He was a personnel executive for five teams in his career, including the then-San Diego Chargers, for whom he was GM from 1990-99.

"Bobby was one of the best judges of football talent in NFL history. For most, that alone would be enough. For Bobby Beathard, it doesn't nearly do the man justice," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "Bobby was who we all aspire to be -- a friendly, caring, giving, thoughtful human being who brought people from all walks of life together. He was the best GM in football; but he was also the guy sitting on his surfboard in the ocean that you caught waves with, jogged trails alongside and chatted up in the check-out line of the local market. He was the guy you felt like you'd known your entire life, even if it wasn't but for five minutes at the gas station. He was just a regular guy who happened to be anything but."

Beathard was director of player personnel for the Dolphins from 1972-77, helping the team to Super Bowl titles in consecutive years, 1972-73.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Dolphins executive & Hall of Famer, Bobby Beathard," the Dolphins said in a statement.

But he was best known for his time as GM of Washington from 1978-88. He hired coach Joe Gibbs and drafted Hall of Fame players Art Monk, Russ Grimm and Darrell Green, leading to Super Bowl titles in 1982 and 1987. Future Pro Bowlers such as pass rusher Dexter Manley and wideout Charlie Brown were also on those teams. He also signed undrafted lineman Joe Jacoby, who would earn four Pro Bowl selections.

He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs -- then of the old American Football League -- and Atlanta Falcons.

Beathard is the grandfather of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

#24. Buffalo Bills

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
Wyoming News

Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC

The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with the Cowboys last week. He has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. ...
DALLAS, TX
Wyoming News

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled...
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

#26. Chicago Bears

- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 35, Chicago Bears 28 - Date: Oct. 18, 1953 Three straight first-quarter TDs by the Bears—including a TD pass and three extra-point boots by QB/kicker George Blanda—put the Niners in a 21-0 hole. But then the "Joes" (neither named Montana) slipped on their racing cleats. Three TD runs by Joe Perry and a 60-yard TD sprint by Joe Arenas made for a pleasant trip home from Chicago to San Francisco.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

49ers OT Trent Williams coming back in 2023 'for sure'

Whoever is starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season, he will have star left tackle Trent Williams there to protect him. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection had referenced thinking about retirement two days after the 49ers fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last week. However, he said definitively on Saturday that he will be playing for the team in the 2023 and 2024...
WASHINGTON, CA
Wyoming News

#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)

- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
HOUSTON, TX
Wyoming News

#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wyoming News

#19. Los Angeles Rams

- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23 - Date: Sept. 12, 1982 Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered that locker room trailing 23-0 emerged transformed. The Packers scored five TDs in the second half while the Rams scored nada. The deflated Rams would only win two games after that season opener—a far cry from the current Super Bowl champs—while the Packers made it to the divisional championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wyoming News

#3. Kansas City Chiefs

- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44 - Date: Jan. 4, 2014 In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped back to win on a 64-yard Andrew Luck TD pass play with four minutes left. The 89 points scored that day in Indy ranks third in most combined points scored in NFL playoff history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wyoming News

#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - Date: Nov. 8, 1987 When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St. Louis Arch. Their lead was 28-3. But four unanswered fourth-quarter TDs, including a 24-yard defensive fumble return by Niko Noga, turned Cardinals fans' frowns upside down.
TAMPA, FL
Wyoming News

#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
SEATTLE, WA
Wyoming News

#14. New York Giants

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history

When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns.
Wyoming News

#5. Los Angeles Chargers

- Blown lead: 27 points - Final score: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30 - Date: Jan. 14, 2023 In this AFC Wild Card contest, things were shaping up perfectly for the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Austin Ekeler ran for two first-half scores and the Charger defense intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times en route to a 27-0 lead. With 24 seconds before halftime, though, Lawrence's nine-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram breathed some life into the home team. Lawrence tossed three more touchdowns in the second half and Riley Patterson drained a 36-yard field goal as time expired to complete a seemingly improbable comeback.
Wyoming News

#13. New England Patriots

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27 - Date: Dec. 15, 1974 Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. It appeared he would suffer a rare loss in this 1974 game, however, as Miami trailed 24-0 in the second quarter. But four Dolphins TDs and two Dolphins field goals later, Shula's team prevailed.
Wyoming News

#6. Atlanta Falcons

- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

#4. New Orleans Saints

- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35 - Date: Dec. 7, 1980 This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7 at halftime, Joe Montana earned the nickname "Joe Cool" when he calmly led them through a four-TD second half to tie the game before a field goal settled it in OT. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history at the time, unmatched for another 33 years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming News

#11. Denver Broncos

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31 - Date: Nov. 24, 2013 Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. But Tom Brady found his favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, in the end zone to bring the Patriots all the way back to an eventual win in OT. At least Manning can take comfort today in knowing that he tops Brady for the most NFL fourth-quarter comebacks in history, even though Brady played 22 seasons to Manning's 17.
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy