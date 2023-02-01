NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

Related
#25. Carolina Panthers
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 38, Carolina Panthers 36 - Date: Oct. 3, 1999 Carolina's Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka had a short, six-year NFL career, but 1999 was his best year, exemplified by his three straight rushing TDs to lead off this game. But the man with the long name had a long face by the time it was over after Washington's Brad Johnson threw four straight TD passes and Brett Conway kicked the game-ending FG with 6 seconds remaining.
#11. Denver Broncos
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31 - Date: Nov. 24, 2013 Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. But Tom Brady found his favorite targets, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, in the end zone to bring the Patriots all the way back to an eventual win in OT. At least Manning can take comfort today in knowing that he tops Brady for the most NFL fourth-quarter comebacks in history, even though Brady played 22 seasons to Manning's 17.
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 - Date: Feb. 5, 2017 The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom Brady look bad as they led 25-3 by the third quarter. But there's a reason Brady is considered the greatest QB of all time: He led the Pats to a 28-28 tie with 58 seconds left and then a win in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.
#24. Buffalo Bills
- Blown lead: 21 points - Final score: New England Patriots 49, Buffalo Bills 21 - Date: Jan. 1, 2012 The Bills' New Year's resolution to beat the archrival Patriots seemed to be in the bag at this New Year's Day game in Foxborough. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. But then Tom Brady started finding his targets with TD passes to Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski to ensure this runaway 28-point slaughter.
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30 - Date: Oct. 2, 2011 QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's defense stepped up with three interceptions. Lions defenders scampered for two pick-sixes, and a third interception set up Matt Stafford's game-winning TD with 1:39 left in the game—a hint of what he would do a decade later at the 2022 Super Bowl.
#16. Seattle Seahawks
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a dispiriting 34-10 deficit early in that quarter to within three points of the lead. A rushing TD in the fourth quarter finally put Denver over the top in this Mile High Stadium game, prompting befuddled Seahawks players to wonder whether to blame themselves or the altitude.
#14. New York Giants
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 39, New York Giants 38 - Date: Jan. 5, 2003 Leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, it sure looked like the Giants were going to squash the Niners. But QB Jeff Garcia and star receiver Terrell Owens propelled San Francisco to 25 straight points, and a mishandled snap on the final play of the game—when Giants kicker Matt Bryant hoped to nail a 41-yard FG—sealed the deal.
#13. New England Patriots
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 27 - Date: Dec. 15, 1974 Don Shula was regarded by many as the NFL coaching GOAT in the pre-Belichick 1970s as he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl wins in 1972 and 1973. It appeared he would suffer a rare loss in this 1974 game, however, as Miami trailed 24-0 in the second quarter. But four Dolphins TDs and two Dolphins field goals later, Shula's team prevailed.
#12. Houston Texans
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31 - Date: Jan. 12, 2020 Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' defense went to work. A series of turnovers inflicted by KC defenders and subsequent TD passes by Mahomes—including three in a span of just three minutes—led to KC's romp as they scored 51 points to Houston's 7 in the final three quarters.
#2. Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans)
- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points - Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 - Date: Nov. 8, 1987 When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St. Louis Arch. Their lead was 28-3. But four unanswered fourth-quarter TDs, including a 24-yard defensive fumble return by Niko Noga, turned Cardinals fans' frowns upside down.
#1. Indianapolis Colts
- Blown lead: 33 points - Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 - Date: Dec. 17, 2022 The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back in the second half as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw...
#19. Los Angeles Rams
- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23 - Date: Sept. 12, 1982 Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered that locker room trailing 23-0 emerged transformed. The Packers scored five TDs in the second half while the Rams scored nada. The deflated Rams would only win two games after that season opener—a far cry from the current Super Bowl champs—while the Packers made it to the divisional championships.
#4. New Orleans Saints
- Blown lead: 28 points - Final score: San Francisco 49ers 38, New Orleans Saints 35 - Date: Dec. 7, 1980 This game was a harbinger of the 49ers' imminent dynasty—five Super Bowl titles from 1982 to 1995. With his team trailing 35-7 at halftime, Joe Montana earned the nickname "Joe Cool" when he calmly led them through a four-TD second half to tie the game before a field goal settled it in OT. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history at the time, unmatched for another 33 years.
#9. Cincinnati Bengals
- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27 - Date: Sept. 23, 1979 When the Bengals blew a lead to lose by 3 points in the 2022 Super Bowl, some long-retired Bengals watching the game on TV must have experienced some deja vu. The same thing happened when the team faced the Oilers 43 years earlier—and in a more dramatic fashion because they wasted a 24-0 lead. Even worse, the Bengals did it at home in OT and sunk to an 0-4 record.
#5. Los Angeles Chargers
- Blown lead: 27 points - Final score: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Los Angeles Chargers 30 - Date: Jan. 14, 2023 In this AFC Wild Card contest, things were shaping up perfectly for the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. Austin Ekeler ran for two first-half scores and the Charger defense intercepted Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence four times en route to a 27-0 lead. With 24 seconds before halftime, though, Lawrence's nine-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram breathed some life into the home team. Lawrence tossed three more touchdowns in the second half and Riley Patterson drained a 36-yard field goal as time expired to complete a seemingly improbable comeback.
