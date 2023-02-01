NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

- Blown lead: 32 points - Final score: Buffalo Bills 41, Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 38 - Date: Jan. 3, 1993 This wild-card playoff game proved to be the wildest game in NFL history, if "wildness" is measured by the magnitude of a team's collapse. The Oilers quieted the Buffalo crowd of 75,000 by grabbing a 35-3 lead by the third quarter. But four Frank Reich TD passes, three of which went to favorite receiving target Andre Reed, saw the Bills stampede back from playoff oblivion. Bills fanatics had screamed their lungs out by the time a field goal ended it for the most improbable NFL comeback ever.

