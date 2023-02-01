Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
President Biden remarks on intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Billings for the first time
President Joe Biden has made his first public comment on the intelligence-gathering balloon that was seen over Billings. ABC News reports when asked if there were any plans to shoot down the balloon, Biden responded, "We're going to take care of it.”. UPDATE, FEB. 3 AT 6:24 PM:. Another Chinese...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:13 p.m. EST
Tony Hawk to donate photo proceeds to Tyre Nichols fund. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skateboard legend Tony Hawk says he will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Throne to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols. The photos were announced Friday and can be purchased on Thorne’s website for $30. Only 1,000 copies will be available for sale. Nichols was a 29-year-old skateboarder, FedEx worker and father to a 4-year-old boy. He died Jan. 10 after police stopped him for what they said was a traffic violation. Video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching, kicking and striking him with a baton as he screamed for his mother.
KHQ Right Now
Report: China responds to U.S. decision to down intelligence-gathering balloon
The Associated Press is reporting China has responded to the United States’ decision to down the intelligence-gathering balloon. China said it reserves the right to “take further actions” and criticized the U.S. for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”. China’s Ministry of...
KHQ Right Now
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. Aside from the government response,...
KHQ Right Now
Report: Another Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America
BILLINGS, Mont. - An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many Montanans were...
KHQ Right Now
Tankers from Montana helped take down intelligence-seeking balloon off coast of South Carolina
The Department of Defense (DoD) shared more information on the intelligence-seeking balloon, after it was safely shot down using an F-22. When the balloon was over the coast of South Carolina, an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, fired one AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at the balloon.
KHQ Right Now
Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by elected officials.
KHQ Right Now
China claims balloon flying over Montana used for meteorological research, U.S. officials remain confident of surveillance
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a Chinese aircraft balloon was spotted in Montana airways Thursday afternoon, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns over intelligence safety. On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry said the balloon is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological, and that it had strayed from its planned course because of wind.
