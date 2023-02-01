Read full article on original website
Lawmakers want to keep citations of medical marijuana businesses secret
An amendment to Mississippi’s medical cannabis act passed by the House would keep reports of marijuana businesses breaking regulations from the public — but the health department has already put a freeze on releasing those documents before any changes to the law have been made. Mississippi Today filed a public records request seeking copies of […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Needs Tax Credits For Children and Working Families, Not Tax Cuts For The Rich
The legislative session has begun, and some of my colleagues in the Legislature, joined by Gov. Reeves, are pushing to expand what is already the state’s largest-ever income tax cut for the wealthy. Despite what some of my colleagues claim, these tax cuts will only help the rich get...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
wcbi.com
Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
WAPT
Doctor, Mississippi governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. — Video above: Mississippi lawmakers gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to what they called a "health care crisis." Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
localmemphis.com
Bill proposed in TN legislature would help pay for PTSD treatment among full-time firefighters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill introduced in the Tennessee legislature on Monday would enact the "James 'Dustin' Samples Act," extending worker's compensation benefits to paid firefighters who are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The bill, SB 0856, would only extend benefits to full-time or regular firefighters who work for...
bslshoofly.com
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi
Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
biloxinewsevents.com
At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
Mississippi has likely introduced the highest number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in any state legislature so far, say civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocates. One bill Mississippi Today is watching closely is HB 1125, also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act,” or REAP. #shorts.
Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
wcbi.com
Atmos Energy warns customers of bogus scammers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Atmos Energy customers are asked to be on high alert for scammers. Whether it is bogus imposters demanding money at your door or emails and texts demanding bill payments, utility companies are seeing an increase in reports of scammers seeking financial and other private information. Atmos...
WLBT
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
