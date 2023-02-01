ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
qhubonews.com

Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press

JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Doctor, Mississippi governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. — Video above: Mississippi lawmakers gathered at the Capitol on Thursday to bring attention to what they called a "health care crisis." Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Doctors push Mississippi lawmakers to legalize fentanyl test strips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical professionals in Mississippi want lawmakers to pass a bill that would decriminalize fentanyl test strips. The strips are currently considered as drug paraphernalia in the state. House Bill 722 argues that the test strips would save thousands of lives each year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), more […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 16 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Mississippi

Visitors to the Magnolia State come from around the world to indulge in Mississippi cuisine, relax on the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, fish its excellent fishing lakes, and enjoy local college sporting events. Mississippi is also unexpectedly scenic, with many hidden natural gems worth exploring, not to mention plenty of history and culture to enjoy. When visiting, it might be tempting to search for the best hotels or campgrounds, but why not opt for a lodging experience that is more unique and exciting? If you choose from any of these 16 best places to stay in Mississippi, you’ll surely find any one of them to be perfectly homey and inviting. We’re so confident you’ll love them that you may not want to leave!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi

Mississippi has likely introduced the highest number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in any state legislature so far, say civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocates. One bill Mississippi Today is watching closely is HB 1125, also known as the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act,” or REAP. #shorts.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
wcbi.com

Atmos Energy warns customers of bogus scammers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Atmos Energy customers are asked to be on high alert for scammers. Whether it is bogus imposters demanding money at your door or emails and texts demanding bill payments, utility companies are seeing an increase in reports of scammers seeking financial and other private information. Atmos...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy