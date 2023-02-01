Read full article on original website
Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders
Three rescues of motorists stranded in deep snow in the woods east of Prineville since Saturday and seven since the start of the year prompted Crook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to remind motorists Friday to take proper safety precautions, stick to and inform others of your travel plans and bring adequate supplies.
Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers
A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser.
KTVZ
Intoxicated Bend man arrested after refusing to leave Sisters restaurant, making shooting threats
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated Bend man who refused to leave a Sisters restaurant was arrested after he became aggressive with staff, made a non-specific threat about doing a school shooting and threatened to return and shoot up the restaurant, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies were...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
kbnd.com
Two Arrested In Klamath County CODE Bust
GILCHRIST, OR -- A 32-year-old La Pine man and another suspect from California were arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an investigation into drug trafficking. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement detectives say Gregory Stites imported controlled substances from southern Oregon into the High Desert, where he distributed them throughout Central Oregon. State Troopers...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?
Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2
A Jefferson County judge sentenced a 31-year-old Redmond man to nearly 19 years in prison Friday for a drunken-driving crash on Highway 97 in November 2020 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Culver mother and seriously injured two other people.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
kbnd.com
Commissioners Hear Thornburgh Resort Appeals
REDMOND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners heard two appeals Wednesday of a request to modify the fish and wildlife management plan for the controversial Thornburgh Resort. After several hours of testimony, Commissioners decided to keep the comment period open for at least two more weeks. Many people spoke against the proposed resort east of Redmond, including Austin Smith, Jr. who was representing the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, “We kind of want to collect ourselves really and understand all these mitigations and how they will impact or be productive for not only our fish species, but our cultural resources and our cultural foods.”
KDRV
Former Eagle Point and Redmond Coach Seth Womack Heads Back to the Rogue Valley After Spending the Last Two Seasons in Missouri
After two years of coaching football in Missouri, Seth Womack is returning to Oregon. Womack, the former head coach at Eagle Point (2013-18) and Redmond (2019-20), has been hired as the coach at 5A Crater. He is replacing Berk Brown, who resigned to become the coach at Southern Oregon University.
