Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County SAR crews rescue seven motorists stranded in deep snow in past month, prompt safety reminders

Three rescues of motorists stranded in deep snow in the woods east of Prineville since Saturday and seven since the start of the year prompted Crook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to remind motorists Friday to take proper safety precautions, stick to and inform others of your travel plans and bring adequate supplies.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers

A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser.
SUNRIVER, OR
kbnd.com

Two Arrested In Klamath County CODE Bust

GILCHRIST, OR -- A 32-year-old La Pine man and another suspect from California were arrested Wednesday afternoon, following an investigation into drug trafficking. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement detectives say Gregory Stites imported controlled substances from southern Oregon into the High Desert, where he distributed them throughout Central Oregon. State Troopers...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Is Bend getting a second Chick-fil-A?

Bend may be getting a second Chick-fil-A location, this time on the south end of town. At least the company has started the process for it. City of Bend planning records show that the national chicken fast food chain applied last month to build a new location where the Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurants sits at S. Highway 97 and Murphy Road. That’s the same parking lot as the Albertson’s, just south of Walmart.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2

A Jefferson County judge sentenced a 31-year-old Redmond man to nearly 19 years in prison Friday for a drunken-driving crash on Highway 97 in November 2020 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Culver mother and seriously injured two other people.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Commissioners Hear Thornburgh Resort Appeals

REDMOND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners heard two appeals Wednesday of a request to modify the fish and wildlife management plan for the controversial Thornburgh Resort. After several hours of testimony, Commissioners decided to keep the comment period open for at least two more weeks. Many people spoke against the proposed resort east of Redmond, including Austin Smith, Jr. who was representing the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, “We kind of want to collect ourselves really and understand all these mitigations and how they will impact or be productive for not only our fish species, but our cultural resources and our cultural foods.”
REDMOND, OR

