REDMOND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners heard two appeals Wednesday of a request to modify the fish and wildlife management plan for the controversial Thornburgh Resort. After several hours of testimony, Commissioners decided to keep the comment period open for at least two more weeks. Many people spoke against the proposed resort east of Redmond, including Austin Smith, Jr. who was representing the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, “We kind of want to collect ourselves really and understand all these mitigations and how they will impact or be productive for not only our fish species, but our cultural resources and our cultural foods.”

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO