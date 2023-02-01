ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which celebrity at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has the best swing? Let's take a look

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is officially underway with Hank Lebioda leading the pack after an opening-round 8-under 63. Although a few fan favorites are in the field this week — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick — the galleries are moving their way through Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill in search of their favorite celebrities.
Golf Digest

Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday

The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
thegolfnewsnet.com

How many pro-am teams make the Saturday cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

At the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Saturday is cut day. Most weeks on the PGA Tour, the pro field is cut after two rounds (usually on Friday), but this tournament is played on a three-course rotation. That means each professional and pro-am team plays one round on each course before a cut is made.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kurt Kitayama has learned from runner-up finishes, Mother Nature fights back among second round highlights at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mother Nature reared its head and fought back Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Wind and rain were present at all three host sites, but Pebble Beach Golf Links and those who played it during the second round Friday were facing a much more difficult course because of the wind than those who played Thursday. It played nearly two strokes tougher in round two.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

To win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and it’s accompanying $1.62 million first-place prize money payout, you’re going to have to earn it. The fickle weather that often greets the Monterey Peninsula this time of year is, well, working its fickleness. Friday’s conditions weren’t bad enough to stop play but weren’t good enough to make you run out and book your next trip to the California coast. And there’s more of the same in the forecast for the weekend.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
CBS Sports

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores, leaderboard: Peter Malnati in lead before weather suspends Round 3

A marathon Sunday followed by a Monday finish will be in store at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am A fast-paced Moving Day was put to a screeching halt at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as strong winds delayed the completion of Round 3. Forcing competitors off the golf course, players were unable to finish their third rounds. With many still needing to finish roughly nine holes, a marathon Sunday followed by a Monday finish will be in store on the shores of California.

