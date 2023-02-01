Read full article on original website
Regeneron quarterly profit drops 46%
(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an about 46% plunge in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by a drop in U.S. sales of its blockbuster eye drug, Eylea, and drying up of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail sales. The company reported net income of $1.20 billion, or $10.50 per...
U.S. FTC prepares potential antitrust lawsuit against Amazon – WSJ
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon’s businesses the FTC would target and the timing...
Sanofi forecasts FX-adjusted profit growth on Dupixent prescriptions
(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi forecast moderate earnings growth this year on Friday, as sustained surge in demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent would be partly offset by generic competition for established multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio. The Paris-headquartered company said it expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow...
Canada moves to extend exclusion of mental illness from assisted death
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s federal government on Thursday moved to extend by a year its exclusion of people suffering solely from mental illness from the country’s assisted death framework. Legislation passed in 2021 temporarily excluded people whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness from accessing assisted...
