Durham, NC

247Sports

Photos: UNC vs Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Can't Complete Duke Three-Peat

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina couldn’t complete the Duke three-peat on Saturday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Blue Devils 63-57 in an ACC basketball clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the storied rivalry turning the page to a new chapter with coaches Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer pitted opposite for the first time.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Maryland 81, Minnesota 46: Road Slump Shattered | Reese Red-Hot | Standings Climb

After regaining its confidence with a perfect three-game homestand, Maryland's trip to last-place Minnesota was a tailor-made chance to end its slump away from home. The Terps pounced on the opportunity -- and the Golden Gophers -- dominating from start to finish en route to a resounding 81-46 win that ended their six-game road losing streak and propelled them into a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

The Postgame - UNC Experience Doesn't Pay Off at Duke

With North Carolina needing a win to help their current NCAA Tournament status, the Heels headed into Cameron Indoor Stadium loaded with experience to face a Duke Blue Devil team struggling in their own right with freshmen still learning how to play the college game. In the end, none of that mattered as Duke junior Jeremy Roach led his younger teammates to a 63-57 win over the Tar Heels in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame

DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
DURHAM, NC
mymcmedia.org

Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School

Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
247Sports

Duke takes down UNC 63-57 in thrilling rivalry game

Coming in to Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, the Blue Devils had lost four of the last five games between the two fierce rivals. But previous games did not factor in to this game's outcome, and wouldn't weigh on nearly any of Duke's players as only one of them had logged any minutes in this series -- Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

247Sports

