Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Hubert Davis Stresses UNC's Lack of Free Throw Attempts at Duke
DURHAM, N.C. --- Unprompted, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis brought up the fact that UNC attempted only three free throws vs. Duke three separate times during his postgame press conference. "The stat that I'm looking at is going into the game we shot 150 more free throws than any...
UNC Guards Vow Time Isn’t Running Out After Duke Magic Dissolves
DURHAM, N.C. — At the end of a week that went wrong and seemingly undid the progress North Carolina had made, guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis were issuing promises and saying all the right things after the Tar Heels fell in a 63-57 loss to rival Duke. “I’ve...
Photos: UNC vs Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
Instant Analysis: UNC Can't Complete Duke Three-Peat
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina couldn’t complete the Duke three-peat on Saturday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Blue Devils 63-57 in an ACC basketball clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the storied rivalry turning the page to a new chapter with coaches Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer pitted opposite for the first time.
247Sports
Maryland 81, Minnesota 46: Road Slump Shattered | Reese Red-Hot | Standings Climb
After regaining its confidence with a perfect three-game homestand, Maryland's trip to last-place Minnesota was a tailor-made chance to end its slump away from home. The Terps pounced on the opportunity -- and the Golden Gophers -- dominating from start to finish en route to a resounding 81-46 win that ended their six-game road losing streak and propelled them into a four-way tie for third place in the Big Ten standings.
The Postgame - UNC Experience Doesn't Pay Off at Duke
With North Carolina needing a win to help their current NCAA Tournament status, the Heels headed into Cameron Indoor Stadium loaded with experience to face a Duke Blue Devil team struggling in their own right with freshmen still learning how to play the college game. In the end, none of that mattered as Duke junior Jeremy Roach led his younger teammates to a 63-57 win over the Tar Heels in Durham.
UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame
DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
College Basketball Saturday Night Recap: Duke Downs UNC In Battle Of Blue Bloods
Matt Norlander joins Hakem Dermish to break down Duke's win over UNC in the latest chapter of their historic rivalry.
mymcmedia.org
Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School
Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
Duke takes down UNC 63-57 in thrilling rivalry game
Coming in to Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, the Blue Devils had lost four of the last five games between the two fierce rivals. But previous games did not factor in to this game's outcome, and wouldn't weigh on nearly any of Duke's players as only one of them had logged any minutes in this series -- Jeremy Roach.
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard sees big future for Terps reserve, talks Big Ten refs and road struggles
Kevin Willard arrived too late to recruit many high school players, because most of their recruitments were done or winding down when he was hired by Maryland in March. But one of the first ones he went after was Noah Batchelor. "When we got the job, it was one of...
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 81-46 loss at home to Maryland
Minnesota dropped another ugly game this evening losing to Maryland 81-46 in Williams Arena. It was a top three loss in Gopher history at home. What are the GI takeaways after this one? Have a look!. One. It's bad right now. You look over at the bench and you see...
Tale of Two Games For The Huskies in 80-74 loss at USC
If you would have told Washington Head Coach Mike Hopkins that his team would hold USC's Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson to 8-28 shooting, including 2-14 from the three-point line, I'm sure he would have taken it. But USC got a career-high 22 points from Tre White and 21 more...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
Black History: Never Before Seen Video Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Raleigh
A North Carolina State University professor discovered some never before seen footage of Dr. Martin Luther King delivering a speech in Raleigh. Many North Carolinians might be surprised to know that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech to thousands of people in Raleigh, NC during the 1960’s. It is a little known fact, […]
WUHF
Smithsonian requires 'immediate retraining' for staff after students kicked out for wearing pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum required staff there to undergo an "immediate retraining" after a group of students visiting during the annual March for Life in D.C. were kicked out of the museum for refusing to remove their hats that had pro-life messages on them.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0