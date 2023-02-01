ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I took African and mid east history in College at the University of Arizona in the 1960s , it was great and has led to a life long interest in those areas. I have a few African friends now. It is a wonderful continent. School age children nowShould learn of the fascinating culture, music, people of this area. For some it would be the roots of their lineage. It could open a whole new existence for them. The people are very worldly snd educated. They each speak many languages. This world is emerging as a prominent society to be on the world stage. Hopefully peacefully.

Can anyone explain to me why Florida’s governor, Desantis does not want the truth about Black history to be taught? The truth can not be erased, so why is he so passionate about eliminating it.

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids

While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
