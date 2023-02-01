I took African and mid east history in College at the University of Arizona in the 1960s , it was great and has led to a life long interest in those areas. I have a few African friends now. It is a wonderful continent. School age children nowShould learn of the fascinating culture, music, people of this area. For some it would be the roots of their lineage. It could open a whole new existence for them. The people are very worldly snd educated. They each speak many languages. This world is emerging as a prominent society to be on the world stage. Hopefully peacefully.
Can anyone explain to me why Florida’s governor, Desantis does not want the truth about Black history to be taught? The truth can not be erased, so why is he so passionate about eliminating it.
Comments / 21