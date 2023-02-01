ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard, an architect of four Super Bowl titles for two different teams, has died at age 86.

Beathard died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Franklin, Tenn., his son Casey told The Washington Post.

Beathard won two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins -- including the undefeated 1972 team -- and two more with the then-Washington Redskins in the 1980s. He also authored 10 division winners over his three decades in the NFL.

Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2018.

He was a personnel executive for five teams in his career, including the then-San Diego Chargers, for whom he was GM from 1990-99.

"Bobby was one of the best judges of football talent in NFL history. For most, that alone would be enough. For Bobby Beathard, it doesn't nearly do the man justice," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "Bobby was who we all aspire to be -- a friendly, caring, giving, thoughtful human being who brought people from all walks of life together. He was the best GM in football; but he was also the guy sitting on his surfboard in the ocean that you caught waves with, jogged trails alongside and chatted up in the check-out line of the local market. He was the guy you felt like you'd known your entire life, even if it wasn't but for five minutes at the gas station. He was just a regular guy who happened to be anything but."

Beathard was director of player personnel for the Dolphins from 1972-77, helping the team to Super Bowl titles in consecutive years, 1972-73.

"We are saddened by the passing of former Dolphins executive & Hall of Famer, Bobby Beathard," the Dolphins said in a statement.

But he was best known for his time as GM of Washington from 1978-88. He hired coach Joe Gibbs and drafted Hall of Fame players Art Monk, Russ Grimm and Darrell Green, leading to Super Bowl titles in 1982 and 1987. Future Pro Bowlers such as pass rusher Dexter Manley and wideout Charlie Brown were also on those teams. He also signed undrafted lineman Joe Jacoby, who would earn four Pro Bowl selections.

He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs -- then of the old American Football League -- and Atlanta Falcons.

Beathard is the grandfather of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

--Field Level Media

