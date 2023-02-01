MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the end of what was a very rainy week. Luckily rain and clouds will move out today and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are still starting off cold this morning and winds are high. Bundle up before heading out of the door, because temperatures feel like we are in the upper 20s. Luckily we can look forward to partly cloudy skies all weekend long stay safe and have a great weekend!

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO