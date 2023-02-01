Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
WTOK-TV
News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 3rd, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here are the top three plays our cameras captured this week. #3: In Northeast Lauderdale’s rivalry match Steven Lightsey showed hustle and vision in a hectic situation. In a broken play where West Lauderdale defenders were able to get their hands on the ball Steven Lightsey showed intense hustle and recovered the ball twice and drove into the paint. That movement allowed Troy Brown to cut through the basket and finish through contact for the and-1.
WTOK-TV
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers had the honors of retiring former Panthers basketball player and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s jersey Friday night. McCarty played for Quitman from 1990-1994. After he finished his successful career at Quitman he went on to play at Southern Miss where...
WTOK-TV
UWA sweeps Mississippi College, Dent and Allison shine
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a doubleheader matchup against Mississippi College The University of West Alabama women’s and men’s basketball teams won. The women took their win first, 76-64. The Tigers actually went into the half down by four. But they exploded into the second half with energy,...
impact601.com
Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers
After being a part of Jasper County history by winning back-to-back State Championships, four Bay Springs Bulldogs signed scholarships to play at the next level and further their athletic and academic careers. “When I got here nine years ago, these guys were babies,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady...
WTOK-TV
ECCC baseball past and present meet for 1st pitch dinner
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - JUCO baseball is finally here but before the Warriors’ season begins, Head Coach Neal Holliman got his players together to meet the Warriors of the past in the annual first pitch dinner. “We just wanted to bring back all of the former Coaches that were...
WTOK-TV
MCC baseball set to open the season against former rival Delgado
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opening day is less than 24 hours away for Meridian Community College and they start the season against former foe Delgado. The Eagles will travel to Panama City Beach to take on the Dolphins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The Eagles and the Dolphins go back...
WTOK-TV
The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr. Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art...
WDAM-TV
Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel
This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
WTOK-TV
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WTOK-TV
Sunny skies are here to stay for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the end of what was a very rainy week. Luckily rain and clouds will move out today and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are still starting off cold this morning and winds are high. Bundle up before heading out of the door, because temperatures feel like we are in the upper 20s. Luckily we can look forward to partly cloudy skies all weekend long stay safe and have a great weekend!
WTOK-TV
Meridian Railroad Museum hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tourist attraction is now open in the Queen City. The Meridian Railroad Museum held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. The Meridian Rails Historical Society has been working towards the opening of the museum since 2020. Lucy Dormont, the Executive Director of...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
Three arrested after chase in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
Comments / 0