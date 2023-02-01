ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Dispatch

Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point

WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
WTOK-TV

News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 3rd, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here are the top three plays our cameras captured this week. #3: In Northeast Lauderdale’s rivalry match Steven Lightsey showed hustle and vision in a hectic situation. In a broken play where West Lauderdale defenders were able to get their hands on the ball Steven Lightsey showed intense hustle and recovered the ball twice and drove into the paint. That movement allowed Troy Brown to cut through the basket and finish through contact for the and-1.
WTOK-TV

UWA sweeps Mississippi College, Dent and Allison shine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a doubleheader matchup against Mississippi College The University of West Alabama women’s and men’s basketball teams won. The women took their win first, 76-64. The Tigers actually went into the half down by four. But they exploded into the second half with energy,...
WTOK-TV

ECCC baseball past and present meet for 1st pitch dinner

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - JUCO baseball is finally here but before the Warriors’ season begins, Head Coach Neal Holliman got his players together to meet the Warriors of the past in the annual first pitch dinner. “We just wanted to bring back all of the former Coaches that were...
WTOK-TV

MCC baseball set to open the season against former rival Delgado

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opening day is less than 24 hours away for Meridian Community College and they start the season against former foe Delgado. The Eagles will travel to Panama City Beach to take on the Dolphins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The Eagles and the Dolphins go back...
WTOK-TV

The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr. Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art...
WDAM-TV

Video from Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel

This video was obtained from Matthew Lawrence, the attorney of the plaintiff. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Southern Bone and Joint opens orthopedic urgent care center - Fixed. Around the Pine Belt on National Signing Day. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Around the Pine...
WTOK-TV

Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WTOK-TV

Sunny skies are here to stay for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the end of what was a very rainy week. Luckily rain and clouds will move out today and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are still starting off cold this morning and winds are high. Bundle up before heading out of the door, because temperatures feel like we are in the upper 20s. Luckily we can look forward to partly cloudy skies all weekend long stay safe and have a great weekend!
WTOK-TV

Meridian Railroad Museum hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tourist attraction is now open in the Queen City. The Meridian Railroad Museum held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. The Meridian Rails Historical Society has been working towards the opening of the museum since 2020. Lucy Dormont, the Executive Director of...
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
WTOK-TV

Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
WJTV 12

Three arrested after chase in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
