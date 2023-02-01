ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Rare Lincoln cent sells for $3,663 online – the Mint State and doubling elements to look for

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyYCU_0kZP6TaF00

PENNIES may be worth more than their original value as one has recently sold for over $3,600 on eBay.

The 1955 Lincoln penny is quite rare due to its double die error on the coin's obverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSWr1_0kZP6TaF00
The obverse features prominent displays of doubling Credit: ebay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y58oS_0kZP6TaF00
The reverse features two ears of wheat stalks Credit: ebay

The double die error happens when improper manufacturing causes them to be imprinted multiple times, giving the coin a doubling or layered look.

Just note that these are a bit different from a "double-struck" error, which happens when a single coin is struck twice, defacing it.

Another factor that made the penny so valuable is its certification from the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC).

NGC is a trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8DNP_0kZP6TaF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idR5r_0kZP6TaF00

In addition to its authenticity, certification will typically include a grade for the coin.

This is where coins are assigned a whole number between 1 and 70, with the highest figure being flawless.

This particular coin sold on eBay for $3,663 due to its high grade of Mint State 64 or MS64.

THE 1955 LINCOLN CENT

Pennies seem like a dime a dozen but if you look closely, they may be hiding some real value.

The 1955 wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner and minted in Philadelphia.

Mr. Brenner designed the penny in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.

The obverse features Lincoln's head while the reverse includes two ears of wheat stalks.

SPOTTING THE ERROR

These types of errors are fairly noticeable as double dies tend to force the eye to its layering.

Another tell on these particular pennies is the missing mint mark.

According to the US Mint, during the early years of coin making, Philadelphia was the only branch in operation, so marking the coin wasn’t necessary.

Just note that when other coins are missing a mint mark, it typically is an error that collectors say drives up the price.

DETERMINING COIN VALUES

Coin experts determine a coin's value based on a variety of factors.

This includes mintage, errors, demand, age, design, certification and condition.

More importantly, coins are graded on a rigid scale - which is what collectors will pay big bucks for.

There are five main components when it comes to a grading scale including strike, surface preservation, luster, coloration and eye appeal.

As mentioned, coins are assigned a whole number between 1 and 70, with the highest figure being close to perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czjL0_0kZP6TaF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJfSV_0kZP6TaF00

If your dollar bill has this 'fancy serial number,' it may be worth $15,000.

Plus, these four coins are the most to sell at auction for up to $4million.

Comments / 4

Related
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
999K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy