Rare Lincoln cent sells for $3,663 online – the Mint State and doubling elements to look for

PENNIES may be worth more than their original value as one has recently sold for over $3,600 on eBay.

The 1955 Lincoln penny is quite rare due to its double die error on the coin's obverse.

The obverse features prominent displays of doubling Credit: ebay

The reverse features two ears of wheat stalks Credit: ebay

The double die error happens when improper manufacturing causes them to be imprinted multiple times, giving the coin a doubling or layered look.

Just note that these are a bit different from a "double-struck" error, which happens when a single coin is struck twice, defacing it.

Another factor that made the penny so valuable is its certification from the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC).

NGC is a trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals.

In addition to its authenticity, certification will typically include a grade for the coin.

This is where coins are assigned a whole number between 1 and 70, with the highest figure being flawless.

This particular coin sold on eBay for $3,663 due to its high grade of Mint State 64 or MS64.

THE 1955 LINCOLN CENT

Pennies seem like a dime a dozen but if you look closely, they may be hiding some real value.

The 1955 wheat cent was designed by Victor Brenner and minted in Philadelphia.

Mr. Brenner designed the penny in 1909 to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Abraham Lincoln.

The obverse features Lincoln's head while the reverse includes two ears of wheat stalks.

SPOTTING THE ERROR

These types of errors are fairly noticeable as double dies tend to force the eye to its layering.

Another tell on these particular pennies is the missing mint mark.

According to the US Mint, during the early years of coin making, Philadelphia was the only branch in operation, so marking the coin wasn’t necessary.

Just note that when other coins are missing a mint mark, it typically is an error that collectors say drives up the price.

DETERMINING COIN VALUES

Coin experts determine a coin's value based on a variety of factors.

This includes mintage, errors, demand, age, design, certification and condition.

More importantly, coins are graded on a rigid scale - which is what collectors will pay big bucks for.

There are five main components when it comes to a grading scale including strike, surface preservation, luster, coloration and eye appeal.

As mentioned, coins are assigned a whole number between 1 and 70, with the highest figure being close to perfect.

