ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio

CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
CONVOY, OH
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater Academy the place for musical curiosities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is known for its musical instruments, but also inside the facility on US 30 is the chance to become a musician, or even further your skills. Director of Sweetwater Academy Camille Hunter stopped by WANE 15 to highlight some of the programming offered....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Citilink, Fort Wayne advocates talk accessibility on Transit Equity Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On the birthday of Rosa Parks, locals are commemorating an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. On Transit Equity Day, organizations and individuals across the nation discuss the essential need for equal access to transportation. In honor of that basic right, Fort Wayne crowds met Saturday at American Legion Post #148.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Home destroyed following southwest Fort Wayne fire, no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in southwest Fort Wayne Friday evening. Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews on scene said the homeowner was able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Crews said a ladder fire truck was used to help put out the fire. At least five departments were on scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
Your News Local

North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed

This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
13abc.com

Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing

SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
WOWO News

Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy