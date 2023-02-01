Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Sweetwater Academy the place for musical curiosities
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater is known for its musical instruments, but also inside the facility on US 30 is the chance to become a musician, or even further your skills. Director of Sweetwater Academy Camille Hunter stopped by WANE 15 to highlight some of the programming offered....
wfft.com
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
Huntington North’s Double sinks “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North’s Taylor Double proved to be trouble for the opposition on Friday night as the senior sank a first quarter buzzer beater to take home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors on sectional semifinals night!
WANE-TV
Citilink, Fort Wayne advocates talk accessibility on Transit Equity Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On the birthday of Rosa Parks, locals are commemorating an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. On Transit Equity Day, organizations and individuals across the nation discuss the essential need for equal access to transportation. In honor of that basic right, Fort Wayne crowds met Saturday at American Legion Post #148.
WANE-TV
S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
WANE-TV
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
Spay, neuter your dog for $10 through Pet Friendly Services of Indiana’s ‘Pit Mix Fix’ program
In an effort to reduce the number of large dogs entering local shelters, Pet Friendly Services of Indiana has launched the "Pit Mix Fix" pilot program for owners of large dogs in Marion, Jackson, and Lawrence counties.
WANE-TV
Home destroyed following southwest Fort Wayne fire, no injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was destroyed after a large house fire in southwest Fort Wayne Friday evening. Crews responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Hills Parkway on reports of a large structure fire around 5:40 p.m., according to Fort Wayne Dispatch. Crews on scene said the homeowner was able to get out safely and no one was hurt. Crews said a ladder fire truck was used to help put out the fire. At least five departments were on scene.
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
WISH-TV
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
WANE-TV
Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Your News Local
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
WANE-TV
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
13abc.com
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes. Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is...
WOWO News
Arrest made in 2021 Fort Wayne murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a 2021 murder. Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, the FWPD’s homicide unit served a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail that resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Torrese Bobo. The arrest was...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
