Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
KETV.com
Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect. According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman […]
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
WOWT
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
WOWT
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam
AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
KETV.com
Three suspects in custody, four more wanted for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three suspects are in custody and four more are wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20 were arrested for first-degree murder and robbery. Council Bluffs police...
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
kmaland.com
More suspects in custody in Council Bluffs homicide
(Council Bluffs) -- Three more suspects wanted in a January shooting death in Council Bluffs are behind bars. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. Two other suspects--19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs--were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha. Both were taken to the Douglas County Jail, and await extradition back to Council Bluffs. All three suspects face 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery in connection with the January 8th shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont.
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
Comments / 0