(Council Bluffs) -- Three more suspects wanted in a January shooting death in Council Bluffs are behind bars. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. Two other suspects--19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs--were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha. Both were taken to the Douglas County Jail, and await extradition back to Council Bluffs. All three suspects face 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery in connection with the January 8th shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont.

