Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested

OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police apprehend all 7 suspects in Fremont man’s murder

Council Bluffs police said Thursday that all seven suspects wanted in the January death of a Fremont man are now in custody. Trebor Carman, 19 and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha. Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested by the Shreveport (Louisiana) Police Department. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned herself into authorities on Wednesday. Three other suspects, Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, were already in custody.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn woman saddened when friend victimized by scam

AUBURN – An Auburn woman escaped the latest telephone scammer, but says she was shocked to learn that an elderly friend did not. Rose Bowman said a caller told her someone had opened an Amazon account in her name. When she said she doesn’t even have a computer, the caller said he would connect her with a Federal Communications Commission agent to clear up the matter.
AUBURN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

More suspects in custody in Council Bluffs homicide

(Council Bluffs) -- Three more suspects wanted in a January shooting death in Council Bluffs are behind bars. Council Bluffs Police say 20-year-old Angelina Michaelson of Council Bluffs turned herself in to authorities early Wednesday evening, and is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail. Two other suspects--19-year-old Trebor Carman and 20-year-old Dontre Hudson, both of Council Bluffs--were taken into custody early Thursday morning by the Southwest Iowa Fugitive Task Force at a location in Omaha. Both were taken to the Douglas County Jail, and await extradition back to Council Bluffs. All three suspects face 1st degree murder and 1st degree robbery in connection with the January 8th shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

