NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; The busts of 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard on display at the Pro Football Hall…

#11. Denver Broncos

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31- Date: Nov. 24, 2013Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a…
DENVER, CO
#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34- Date: Sept. 23, 1979QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a…
SEATTLE, WA
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers

- Blown lead: 18 points- Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21- Date: Nov. 8, 1981Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3.…
PITTSBURGH, PA
#19. Los Angeles Rams

- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23- Date: Sept. 12, 1982Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered…
LOS ANGELES, CA
#12. Houston Texans

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31- Date: Jan. 12, 2020Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes…
HOUSTON, TX
#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
TAMPA, FL
#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#15. San Francisco 49ers

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27- Date: Dec. 4, 1977It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#18. Cleveland Browns

- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30- Date: Nov. 10, 1991It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he…
CLEVELAND, OH
#27. Detroit Lions

- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38- Date: Nov. 4, 1990The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD…
DETROIT, MI
Athens, TN
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

