NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

Related
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts before kick off against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
#11. Denver Broncos
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: New England Patriots 34, Denver Broncos 31- Date: Nov. 24, 2013Peyton Manning, whose Broncos were Super Bowl-bound in 2013, threw a TD pass midway through the second quarter to give the Broncos a…
#16. Seattle Seahawks
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34- Date: Sept. 23, 1979QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a…
#31. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Blown lead: 18 points- Final score: Seattle Seahawks 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 21- Date: Nov. 8, 1981Terry Bradshaw's 90-yard pass play and Franco Harris' touchdown run highlighted the Steelers' first four scores, which gave them a solid advantage of 21-3.…
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the…
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday.
#19. Los Angeles Rams
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Green Bay Packers 35, Los Angeles Rams 23- Date: Sept. 12, 1982Green Bay coach Bart Starr must have made one heckuva fiery halftime speech in the locker room because the team that entered…
#12. Houston Texans
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31- Date: Jan. 12, 2020Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes…
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial…
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
#1. Indianapolis Colts
- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
#15. San Francisco 49ers
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, San Francisco 49ers 27- Date: Dec. 4, 1977It was 12 degrees (minus-two if you count the wind-chill factor) in Minnesota's Metropolitan Stadium five years before Minnesotans opened their first indoor…
Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason?
Kevin and Donnie discuss if they believe Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to leave the team this offseason.
#30. Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders
- Blown lead: 18 points- Final score: Buffalo Bills 38, Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders 35- Date: Sept. 18, 2011The Bills seemed to be asleep in the first half, falling behind to the Raiders, 21-3. But when they awoke, they…
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30- Date: Nov. 10, 1991It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he…
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: 'It's special'
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: 'It's special'
#27. Detroit Lions
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38- Date: Nov. 4, 1990The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD…
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0