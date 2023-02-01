NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30 - Date: Nov. 10, 1991 It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he coached for five seasons before his current 22-year run with the Patriots, surrendered a 23-0 second-quarter lead to the arm of Jim McMahon (three TD passes) and the foot of Roger Ruzek (four FGs). Even worse for Belichick: The collapse came at home and against a QB (McMahon) who was only starting because Randall Cunningham was sidelined by a torn ACL.

