Former Steelers RB Sidney Thorton Passes Away

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the passing of former Super Bowl champion Sidney Thorton.

The Pittsburgh Steelers family lost former running back Sidney Thorton, who passed away at the age of 68, the team announced.

Thorton was the Steelers' second-round pick in 1977 out of Northwestern. He played for Pittsburgh until 1982. During that time, he won two Super Bowls and finished his career with 1,512 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Thorton played behind Rocky Bleir for his final two seasons and then with Franco Harris until he retired.

Thorton played one other professional season, playing for the Oklahoma Outlaws of the USFL in 1984.

The Steelers have now lost both Thorton and Harris within the last two months following Harris's death the week of Christmas.

All Steelers send their thoughts to Thorton's family and loved ones as everyone in Steelers Nation mourns the loss of the Pittsburgh champion.

