NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; The busts of 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile, Jerry Kramer and Bobby Beathard on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Newport Plain Talk

#17. Washington Redskins (now Commanders)

- Blown lead: 24 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 24 - Date: Oct. 27, 1946 Serving in the U.S. Army to help the Allied Powers win World War II was surely more important to Eagles QB Tommy Thompson than this NFL win 14 months after the war ended. But it still had to be sweet for Thompson, who was blind in one eye and interrupted his NFL career to serve in the Army, because he led the Eagles back from a 24-0 deficit at halftime with four unanswered TDs in the second half.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

#18. Cleveland Browns

- Blown lead: 23 points - Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30 - Date: Nov. 10, 1991 It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he coached for five seasons before his current 22-year run with the Patriots, surrendered a 23-0 second-quarter lead to the arm of Jim McMahon (three TD passes) and the foot of Roger Ruzek (four FGs). Even worse for Belichick: The collapse came at home and against a QB (McMahon) who was only starting because Randall Cunningham was sidelined by a torn ACL.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

#22. Green Bay Packers

- Blown lead: 22 points - Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28 - Date: Oct. 12, 1952 It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6 lead after three quarters. What did they do about it? How about four straight fourth-quarter scores, capped by a game-winning FG—a much bigger comeback than the current Rams displayed in the 2022 Super Bowl, though this was only a regular-season game attended by 21,000. (112 million saw the comparatively "small" Super Bowl win.)
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

