Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated HotelsMadocOrlando, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
(Apparently) the Headless Horseman is real and he's in Kissimmee, FloridaEvie M.Kissimmee, FL
NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary AnnouncementOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
Park, ride, and eat at the Florida State Fair
Our guide to the 2023 Florida State Fair wouldn't be complete without your suggestions.
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
Local firefighter encourages community to ‘fight for air,’ one step at a time
Orange County firefighter Stephanie Nixon is raising money and inspiring others one step at a time.
Bay News 9
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
click orlando
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
Opinion: Is Black History Month Still Legal in Florida?
February is Black History Month. This is an important month because it helps provide a foundation so that we might all better understand each other. Understanding builds compassion and unity, which ultimately lead to the prosperity of our nation.
Bay News 9
Pinellas Co. educators, parents bring public education concerns to state representative
TAMPA, Fla. — Book bans, public school funding and teacher wages are just a few concerns Pinellas County parents and educators say they have right now. They took their concerns to Florida Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby (D-St. Petersburg) in a roundtable discussion on Saturday. Paula Stephens has been a teacher...
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?
I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
Bay News 9
A show of strength for a Lakeland community, decades old cold case solved and heart health importance during black history month
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Showers and thunderstorms will move in for Friday along a cold front. While it will not be a complete washout, it will be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy. Winds will also pick up behind the...
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
