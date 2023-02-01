ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Enigma In Black

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
995qyk.com

Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
fox35orlando.com

These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
Bay News 9

Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
Enigma In Black

What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
