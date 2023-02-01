ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

By Joan Murray
 3 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year.

Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says.

On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.

The asking price was about $1.2 million, but a similar home across the street sold for 1.7 million last year.

"The prices are down from last year but if priced right some people are getting the asking and beyond," says longtime realtor Sarah Regensdorf.

Regensdorf has seen another trend in 2023.

"Last year, people financing were boxed out by cash buyers. And this year they are willing to look at people financing and with flexible terms," she says.

"Interest rates have really come down," says senior loan officer Michele Smith whose office is in Plantation.

Smith says if you have good credit, you can get a mortgage below six percent.

"You have this narrow strip between two bodies of water but everyone still wants to come to Florida. So, it's good for real estate," she says.

Affordable housing remains a problem. A lot of the new inventory in South Florida is still the higher-end homes in excess of one million dollars. There aren't as many available in the $500,000 range.

Florida's Hometown Heroes Program, which offers home-buying incentives for police, fire and teachers is still available.

Jim Matz is optimistic he'll find the right fit. "I just don't want to overpay and lose money if I have to sell and the market drops," he says.

Comments / 4

Tyrone Handyman
3d ago

you believe this if you want, we are heading to a recession.. by the middle of this yr we will see.. all these techs companies laying off ppl..

Reply
4
Bryan Richardson
3d ago

the housing and RENTAL markets have got to crash!!!! Extremely soon housing will out price what the every day american can afford... It teeters on the fence of that now... Market value dictates the price for houses and apartments... It is becoming insane that a 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment can demand $2100 - $3000 a month, plus the qualify and get a application approved the applicants must prove they make 3 times the rent a month in income, and have a credit score of 680 or higher

Reply
4
MadVic
2d ago

Every other day a major company/ corporation is laying off thousands of workers. imagine the smaller companies being forced to either shut down or lay off a big majority of their work force.No jobs means less ppl buying and possibly foreclosures are going up.

Reply
2
 

