Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
Rejected Indiana Vanity Plates
Custom license plates are great, but you can't have just anything on your plate. In the state of Indiana, you are allowed to customize your license plate if you'd like. You can use a combination of letters and numbers to have a unique phrase on your plate. This is called a Personalized License Plate or PLP. When you are creating a PLP you can use up to 8 characters for your passenger vehicle. Here is a customized plate out of Mississippi:
WANE-TV
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
cbs4indy.com
Lebanon elementary schools prep for upgrades thanks to capital referendum money
Lebanon elementary schools prep for upgrades thanks to capital referendum money.
cbs4indy.com
Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following violent January
Indy high school athletes teaming up for peace following violent January.
95.3 MNC
Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking
The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from 'regulatory handcuffs.' Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers' collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it's a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted to advance...
cbs4indy.com
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement. The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
What medical conditions qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?
These are the medical conditions that can provide a medical pardon for use of marijuana in Kentucky.
WTHI
Indiana high court orders retrial for man charged in killing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court has granted a new trial for a man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2019 shooting of another man outside a northern Indiana bar. Kyle Doroszko, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 12½ years in prison...
WTHI
"Nothing could be kinder to working families" Indiana legislation could eliminate the state's income tax
INDIANA (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley legislator would like to drop Indiana's income tax. House Bill 1521 would get rid of Indiana's income tax and replace it with a higher sales tax. The possibility of an income tax replacement in Indiana has started some controversy in the statehouse. Republican Bruce...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
