Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Woman who displayed handgun in Arlington hospital ER later fatally shot by officer
ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman who displayed a gun Saturday morning in the emergency room lobby at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital was fatally shot by Denton County deputies hours later after she pointed the gun at them, police said. The Denton County Sheriff's Office said deputies found an...
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
tourcounsel.com
Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas
Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
WFAA
Denton fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma, police say
DENTON, Texas — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Denton was arrested in Oklahoma on Saturday morning, Denton police said in a news release. The Denton Police Department (DPD) said officers were flagged down at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street regarding a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead from the stab wounds.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dallas, Fort Worth (TX) Fire Trucks Damaged While Responding to Accidents During Winter Storm
In Fort Worth Friday morning, a vehicle slammed into the back of a reserve fire truck as firefighters responded to a crash, cbsnews.com reported. While firefighters weren’t hurt, the truck sustained significant damage, the report said. In Dallas this week, a similar story. Dallas Fire-Resuce spokesman Jason Evans said...
Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later
You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
Local auto body shop owners explain why drivers should not put off ice-related repairs
FORT WORTH, Texas — There's a reason Ken Mathieu knows a lot about auto body repair work. He owns and operates Ken's Body & Fender Works on Crowley Road in Fort Worth. He's been at the same location for the past 35 years. Not only is his son a skilled auto body repair expert, but so is one of his grandsons.
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years
Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
DALLAS - Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
