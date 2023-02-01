ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas

Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws

DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Denton fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma, police say

DENTON, Texas — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Denton was arrested in Oklahoma on Saturday morning, Denton police said in a news release. The Denton Police Department (DPD) said officers were flagged down at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street regarding a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead from the stab wounds.
DENTON, TX
Trisha Faye

Searching for Lydia's Fort Worth Home - 100 years later

You can't leave your address in a book and don't think I'll be looking for it 100 years later. I’m a stalker. I’ll publicly confess. Young or old. Male or female. Few are exempt from my furtive searching. Although, my preferences of victims are narrow. My criteria for who I’ll stalk next rests on one factor. They must be dead.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 Years

Keller’s Drive-In has been a Dallas staple since 1950 when Jack Keller opened his first drive-in in Dallas. Having worked at the original drive-in which was located on Chalk Hill off the DFW Turnpike, the Pig Stand, Keller ventured out to open his own restaurant replete with snazzy carhops, cold beer, and tasty burgers.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm

DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy