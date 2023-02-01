Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Utterly Done With Lawyer's Pettiness
I’ve never really thought of a judge as the parent trying to reason with two squabbling siblings before, but after reading this opinion from Judge R. David Proctor, from the Northern District of Alabama, it’s the only image I can summon. He starts his order on out strong — quoting Shakespeare:
Jones Day Not Representing Trump 2024 Campaign, Having Made America Great Enough On January 6
The third time is not the charm for Jones Day. After advising Donald Trump in both of his prior White House bids, packing the administration with its lawyers, touting its ties to the administration to drum up business, watching its temporarily seconded attorneys mount a campaign to pack the federal judiciary — including with the firm’s own associates — running up bills in efforts to disenfranchise voters, and then taking advantage of the revolving door of returning administration officials, Jones Day has decided not to advise Trump’s 2024 campaign according to an exclusive report from Bloomberg.
Trump Campaign Staff Joked About Getting Their Asses Kicked In Wisconsin. Then They Cried Fraud.
Siri, play us something which would be distinctly unhelpful if your campaign were under investigation by a special counsel for efforts to overturn a lawful election. Preferably by the state campaign chair. Here’s the drill: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about...
Hey Judge, I Thought That State-Compelled Speech Was A No No?
Now, I will be the first to admit that I did not do the best in Con Law — each day, I fought to stay awake and my win record looked nothing like Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s. But some things I managed to stay awake for. The War Powers arc was a fun time, as was the fast one the justices on the Court pulled where they granted themselves judicial review. Given the caveat that I didn’t CALI our legal lore, I’m pretty damned sure what this judge did counts as compelled speech. From ABA Journal:
The Data Shows That Federal Judges Are Going Out Of Their Way To Not Pull An RBG
Federal judges are increasingly basing their decisions to retire from active service on which party controls the White House rather than on nonpartisan or financial considerations that for decades were bigger factors, according to a new study. Xiao Wang, a clinical assistant professor at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law,...
Judge Ho Apparently Didn't Bother To Read The Cases He Cited In Domestic Abuser Gun Opinion
In United States v. Rahimi, the Fifth Circuit ruled that a guy who voluntarily agreed to a court order — entered to resolve a domestic violence claim — barring him from owning guns cannot be criminally convicted for violating a court order prohibiting him from owning guns because of the Second Amendment. In doing so, the court reasoned — as we’ve seen before — that since domestic violence existed in the 18th century and the Framers didn’t punish abusers for having guns then, it can never pass a law to do it now.
Cruel And Unusual: Judge Sentences Defendant To Go To Law School
When reading about a woman pleading guilty to trafficking 28.5 kilos of cocaine, the first question is, of course, why does the federal criminal justice system still measure drugs in kilograms? This is AMERICA, dammit. Where’s Marjorie Taylor Greene and the rest of that posse with resolutions to get this woke metric system nonsense out of our courts?!
Morning Docket: 02.03.23
* Just because the law determines that someone is a dangerous threat to others, the Fifth Circuit rules that court orders still can’t take away their guns because that’s a fundamental right. You know, walking around as a free person is a fundamental right too… can the justice system still put criminals in prison? [Reuters]
CATO Institute Is 100 Percent Right About Police Brutality
Julius Caesar sided with CATO more often than I do, but the organization deserves proper recognition when it absolutely nails an issue. Tyre Nichols joined a growing list of innocent Black people killed by police that shows no sign of slowing down. Every time another brutal killing comes to light, there’s a cycle of deep concern, followed by political waffling, and then moving forward unchanged until the next death. Nestled in the middle of this cycle is the juncture where the court system issues a long, beautiful jeremiad about the dangers of qualified immunity followed by exonerating the cop anyway… citing qualified immunity.
