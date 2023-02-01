Kyrie Irving has no time for normalcy. No space for quiet. For someone who speaks and posts about the value of mindfulness, among so, so many other things, he refuses to ever be still. And so the story with Kyrie is always the same—only louder with each passing cycle. He impresses, then agitates, then wears out his welcome. Teams excuse his behavior up until they wonder how it all went wrong. The Brooklyn Nets passed the breaking point with Irving months ago, if not years. Yet for good measure, the talented point guard spent a few months pretending to be a somewhat professional basketball player, helping the Nets rebound from the disastrous start to their season up until the point when, on Friday, he upended that progress by requesting a trade.

