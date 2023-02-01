Read full article on original website
The 2023 NBA Fake Trade Draft With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan
In honor of the upcoming NBA trade deadline, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Chris Ryan, and Rob Mahoney to throw out their favorite fake NBA trades for this season!. Host: Bill Simmons. Guests: Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan. Producer: Kyle Crichton.
Who Is Desperate Enough to Trade for Kyrie Irving?
Kyrie Irving has no time for normalcy. No space for quiet. For someone who speaks and posts about the value of mindfulness, among so, so many other things, he refuses to ever be still. And so the story with Kyrie is always the same—only louder with each passing cycle. He impresses, then agitates, then wears out his welcome. Teams excuse his behavior up until they wonder how it all went wrong. The Brooklyn Nets passed the breaking point with Irving months ago, if not years. Yet for good measure, the talented point guard spent a few months pretending to be a somewhat professional basketball player, helping the Nets rebound from the disastrous start to their season up until the point when, on Friday, he upended that progress by requesting a trade.
The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man
Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid before discussing how big men in the NBA have evolved over the years (2:03). Later, they talk about what the future looks like for the league’s most dominant bigs (35:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (47:00).
The Latest Trade Rumors, All-Star Reserve Reactions, and NBA Rankings
With Thursday’s announcement of the NBA All-Star reserves, Verno and KOC discuss the players selected as well as all the snubs. They start in the East and debate whether Bam Adebayo’s selection was the right choice and whether Trae Young or James Harden should’ve been selected over DeMar DeRozan or Jrue Holiday. They also talk about the joy for first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (03:30). Over in the West, the guys discuss Damian Lillard’s selection, question why Paul George was chosen over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards, and more (21:18). With the NBA’s trade deadline a week away, the guys debate whether this trade season will be an active one (47:06).
Kyrie Irving Trade Demand Reaction With Kevin O’Connor. Plus, Other Potential Trade Deadline Deals With Mo Dakhil.
Wos is back with breaking news! He and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer sit down to discuss their initial thoughts upon hearing that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the deadline. Later on in the show, Wos talks with Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic to discuss other potential trade deadline deals including the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and more!
Early Line Movement, Prop Market, and More
JJ and Raheem return with an early preview of the Super Bowl. They discuss Patrick Mahomes as an underdog, line and point movement, and the prop market heading into the game.
