AFL star hunts for prankster who put 'For sale $10,000 - I'm broke' sign on his luxury $100K SUV

By Shayne Bugden For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

A mystery Richmond AFL star is trying to track down the prankster who put a fake 'for sale' sign on his $103,000 SUV accompanied by his phone number - offering the luxury vehicle for just $10,000 because the owner is 'broke'.

The practical joke saw the car parked on the side of a busy road near Apollo Bay in Victoria on Wednesday with a plank of wood in front of it marked 'urgent sale' and two signs behind the windscreen - one reading 'for sale $10,000' and the other 'I'm broke'.

A caller to radio station 3AW detailed what happened to the player's luxury 4WD.

'There was great excitement when a near-new black four-wheel drive was parked in a prominent position on a popular coastal road and advertised for sale for $10,000, with the ad suggesting the owner was broke and an urgent sale needed,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1yVf_0kZP0MZy00

'The owner of the car had been out of range for most of the afternoon and returned to see he had over 40 calls and enquiries about the car.

'The owner of the car is a prominent AFL football and [is] attending pre-season camp and is now on the hunt for the practical joker.

'Rumour has it the player is usually the joker, but not this time.'

One of the hosts of the Breakfast with Ross and Russell show then adds, 'So it's a Richmond player and his mates have done that while he's at training.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ya2me_0kZP0MZy00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSEGl_0kZP0MZy00

The Tigers are currently preparing for the upcoming season in the picturesque town on the famous Great Ocean Road, and a sign advertising the area's BIG4 holiday park can be seen in the background of one of the photos.

The car is a Nissan Patrol Ti_L, which retails for $103,248 and is a top-end model that features a 5.6-litre V8 engine and a raft of luxury features.

It's not the first time a Richmond star's black SUV has been in the news this week.

On Monday it was revealed Dustin Martin's expensive Range Rover was allegedly stolen from a petrol station while a friend of the star left it unattended with the keys in the ignition.

It was then allegedly used in a crime spree during which it rammed a police car and another vehicle as the driver attempted to escape.

Collingwood fan Yusuf Amir, 29, of Springvale in Melbourne's south-east has been charged over the alleged theft and crash, alongside a 22-yar-old Safety Beach woman.

