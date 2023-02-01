ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3

We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 4

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturdat, Feb. 4 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’

Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
NEWARK, NJ
Roxbury over Boonton - Girls basketball recap

Kelly McDonald led with 14 points as Roxbury rallied to win at home, 30-25, over Boonton. Roxbury (4-14) opened with a 12-4 run but had to finish strong with an 11-7 run to seal the win. Amanda Tuohy led everyone with 16 points for Boonton (15-4). Nominate your game changer...
BOONTON, NJ
Girls basketball recap:

Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Boys ice hockey - Lacey-Barnegat makes long ride worth it, defeats West Orange

Making the long ride up from Ocean County, Lacey-Barnegat came up north and defeated West Orange, 2-0, at South Mountain Arena in West Orange. Cole Sturman and E.J. Simonson each scored for 8-9 Lacey-Barnegat, which recorded a goal apiece in the first and second periods. Lucas Holland recorded the shutout in net for the winners, turning away 35 West Orange shots on the evening.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps

Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
PASSAIC, NJ
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational

Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ
