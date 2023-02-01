Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball: Atlantic Tech closes strong to defeat Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech saved its best for last to narrowly defeat Atlantic City 40-38, in Atlantic City. Atlantic Tech (16-5) led 23-20 at halftime, but Atlantic City (11-9) owned the third quarter thanks to a 10-6 run and took the lead to 30-29 entering the fourth. Tech responded by holding the...
Wrestling: Group and conference rankings for Feb. 3
We’re another week deeper into the wrestling season and the group and conference rankings are still seeing the same change they saw from the start. Our team tournament preview package took the place of the regional notebooks this week, so below the group and conference rankings, you can find our North, Central and South Top 20s.
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 4
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturdat, Feb. 4 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Girls Basketball: Results, links & featured games for Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball recap: Williams, Weequahic best Cedar Grove to snap three-game skid
Damien Williams had 17 points and 17 rebounds as the Weequahic High boys’ basketball team edged Cedar Grove Saturday in Newark, 55-53. Donte Watson and Ty Barlow each netted 16 points for the Indians (6-14) who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Russo finished with a game-high 23 points...
Devils’ Jack Hughes wants NHL to change regular season OT rules: ‘It kind of sucks when you go into a shootout’
Jack Hughes is sick of the shootout deciding games. Speaking with reporters at NHL All-Star media day on Thursday, Hughes, the Devils’ lone representative at All-Star weekend in Florida, was asked if he would prefer to keep the league’s current format of a five-minute overtime period followed by a shootout, or implement a 10-minute overtime to determine regular season games.
Roxbury over Boonton - Girls basketball recap
Kelly McDonald led with 14 points as Roxbury rallied to win at home, 30-25, over Boonton. Roxbury (4-14) opened with a 12-4 run but had to finish strong with an 11-7 run to seal the win. Amanda Tuohy led everyone with 16 points for Boonton (15-4). Nominate your game changer...
Girls basketball recap: Maffei effort propels Jackson Memorial over Ranney
Zoie Maffei just missed out on the double-double in totaling 23 points and nine rebounds in the Jackson Memorial High girls’ basketball team’s 65-58 victory over Ranney Saturday in Jackson. Kamile Makselyte did pick up the double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Messer also finished with...
Girls basketball recap:
Reese Downey finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Absegami High girls’ basketball team to a 46-23 victory over Manchester Township Saturday in Absegami. Kaylynn Blackwell added 10 points as the Braves (11-11) won for the second game in a row. Devyn Quigley paced the Hawks...
Boys basketball: Pascack Hills edges out Glen Rock - Bergen County Invitational
Justin Ohnikian scored 12 points for fifth-seeded Pascack Hills as it defeated fourth-seeeded Glen Rock 58-54 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. The game was tied at 25 at the half, but Pascack Hills (9-8) outscored Glen Rock 33-29 in the second half including a...
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
Boys swimming: Favorites, contenders and predictions for each sectional championship
The NJSIAA state tournament is here. Have a look below at the favorites, contenders and predictions in all 14 sections below. Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. • Learn more and make a nomination!
Freehold Borough over Pinelands - Boys basketball recap
Freehold Borough exploded in the third quarter to close the books on a 57-35 win over Pinelands in little Egg Harbor. Brian Tassey and Christian DiGiso scored 19 points each in the win. Freehold Borough (7-13) held a four-point lead at halftime. The Colonials outscored Pinelands 17-0 in the third...
Speights lifts Roselle Park past Kearny - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights made six 3-pointers as he led all scorers with 28 points in Roselle Park’s 51-39 victory over Kearny in Kearny. Jermaine Hart added eight points for Roselle Park (8-12), which led 31-20 at halftime. Matheus Mullins scored 14 points for Kearny (12-8) and Luis Rodriguez had 11.
Boys ice hockey - Lacey-Barnegat makes long ride worth it, defeats West Orange
Making the long ride up from Ocean County, Lacey-Barnegat came up north and defeated West Orange, 2-0, at South Mountain Arena in West Orange. Cole Sturman and E.J. Simonson each scored for 8-9 Lacey-Barnegat, which recorded a goal apiece in the first and second periods. Lucas Holland recorded the shutout in net for the winners, turning away 35 West Orange shots on the evening.
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps
Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
Boys ice hockey: Melly helps No. 7 Randolph fend off Westfield
Shane Melly scored twice to pace Randolph, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Westfield at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Jacob Campbell tallied a goal while Connor Thomas had 27 saves for Randolph (10-2-4), which has won two of its last three games. Michael Wilson...
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational
Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
