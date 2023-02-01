ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
emeraldcoastmagazine.com

Women’s Profile: Dr. Casi Stubbs

Dr. Casi Stubbs knows the power of a smile. As a child, Stubbs recognized the impact a confident grin can make, setting the groundwork for her future career as an orthodontist. Stubbs earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry at Florida State University, continuing on to the University of Florida for...
NICEVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Pensacola Humane Society announces new leadership and plans to reopen

The Pensacola Humane Society has hired Blake White, a member of the nonprofit's board of directors, to serve in "an executive role" as efforts are made to reorganize and reopen the 80-year-old shelter. "Blake has the skills needed to move PHS forward as a well-structured and efficient operation," a news...
PENSACOLA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Shore Centre | Shopping mall in Spanish Fort, Alabama

Eastern Shore Centre is a 540,000-square-foot (50,000 m2) lifestyle center located at the intersection of Malbis Parkway (Alabama State Route 181) and Interstate 10 in Spanish Fort, Alabama, United States, a suburb of Mobile. A landscaped perimeter road, Eastern Shore Boulevard, connects the lifestyle and power center components of this hybrid regional center.
SPANISH FORT, AL
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

New Terry Cove development could have 259 units, marina

A townhome development is planned for property behind the Posh Furniture store. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Two developments are coming before the Orange Beach Planning Commission on Feb. 13 that could add hundreds of new rentals to the city’s inventory. The commission will have a work session at 3 p.m. followed by a regular session at 4 p.m. in council chambers.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores looking to build multi-purpose facility at Sportsplex

Building would serve sports tourism needs, plus local sports and events. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is looking to spend $6 million for a new 38,000-square-foot building at the city’s Sportsplex for sports and community events. It could accommodate several courts for volleyball, basketball or pickleball and an onsite café is planned as well.
GULF SHORES, AL

