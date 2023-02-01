Read full article on original website
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
New superintendent named for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile, according to a release. Barwick has been Head of School at Archbishop Hannah High School since July 2020, and served as the president of St. Pius X in Atlanta from 2016 […]
8 tax deductions, credits you may qualify for in 2023
If you haven't filed your taxes yet, that means you still have time to take advantage of some commonly overlooked credits and deductions.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Women’s Profile: Dr. Casi Stubbs
Dr. Casi Stubbs knows the power of a smile. As a child, Stubbs recognized the impact a confident grin can make, setting the groundwork for her future career as an orthodontist. Stubbs earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry at Florida State University, continuing on to the University of Florida for...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo misses loan payment, but director confident about strong spring season
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is banking on a strong spring season to help recover from a difficult 2022 that led to the zoo to miss one of its escrow payments last month, its director said Friday. The zoo in Gulf Shores missed a loan payment backing $27.1 million of...
YAHOO!
Pensacola Humane Society announces new leadership and plans to reopen
The Pensacola Humane Society has hired Blake White, a member of the nonprofit's board of directors, to serve in "an executive role" as efforts are made to reorganize and reopen the 80-year-old shelter. "Blake has the skills needed to move PHS forward as a well-structured and efficient operation," a news...
DeSantis awards $144 million in broadband access grants to rural Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed broadband expansion plans for rural areas in Florida.
tourcounsel.com
Eastern Shore Centre | Shopping mall in Spanish Fort, Alabama
Eastern Shore Centre is a 540,000-square-foot (50,000 m2) lifestyle center located at the intersection of Malbis Parkway (Alabama State Route 181) and Interstate 10 in Spanish Fort, Alabama, United States, a suburb of Mobile. A landscaped perimeter road, Eastern Shore Boulevard, connects the lifestyle and power center components of this hybrid regional center.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Schools Superintendent Marcus Chambers files for reelection for 2024
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Schools Superintendent Marcus Chambers has filed for reelection for 2024. During his first term, Chambers led the school district through the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining the district's "A" rating. “Nothing is more important to me than our students’ safety and academic success. For nearly...
wdhn.com
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Public Schools buys 106 acres in Daphne, still considering options
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — At the January 19th Baldwin County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, members approved Superintendent Eddie Tyler's recommendation to purchase 106 acres in Daphne for $3.1 million. The land is located on the northwest corner of Corte Road and 181. It's an area that's...
New Terry Cove development could have 259 units, marina
A townhome development is planned for property behind the Posh Furniture store. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Two developments are coming before the Orange Beach Planning Commission on Feb. 13 that could add hundreds of new rentals to the city’s inventory. The commission will have a work session at 3 p.m. followed by a regular session at 4 p.m. in council chambers.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Florida’s Panhandle
DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. EST from the Imogene Theater in Milton.
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
Fire at Santa Rosa Co. middle school, students to resume school day
UPDATE: According to the Santa Rosa County School District, students at Hobbs Middle School are resuming the school day. The district said students will remain with their first period classes until after the lunch cycles. “Students are safe and prepared to resume the school day,” the school district said. “If parents choose to check students out […]
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
Gulf Shores looking to build multi-purpose facility at Sportsplex
Building would serve sports tourism needs, plus local sports and events. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is looking to spend $6 million for a new 38,000-square-foot building at the city’s Sportsplex for sports and community events. It could accommodate several courts for volleyball, basketball or pickleball and an onsite café is planned as well.
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
