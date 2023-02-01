Read full article on original website
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Destin Log
'Just an open white beach:' Destin opens up the view, clears the way for Tarpon Beach Park
In less than 15 minutes the Gulf of Mexico was visible. “I’m extremely happy to see that view … that beach is going back to the public where it belongs,” Destin City Manager Lance Johnson said as he watched the one-story building being torn down to make way for the Tarpon Beach Park.
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
getthecoast.com
‘Valentine’s Dinner for Two’ after-hours at the Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of romance and adventure! The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island is hosting a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two this year and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Take your loved one for a unique and intimate experience...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach kicking off Mardi Gras
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mardi Gras isn’t for a couple of weeks but Carnival season is in full swing. Panama City Beach is kicking things off in the Panhandle. “But Mardi gras is not for two more weeks, I said oh no in PCB we do it now,” said Debbie Hamby, a Mardi Gras celebration goer.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Valentine Tour of Homes Adds New Event to Weekend Lineup
Fall in love with some of Walton County’s most architecturally alluring homes in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day at the annual Valentine Tour of Homes presented by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. This event allows attendees to step inside of some of the region’s...
Destin Mayor gets pie in the face for good cause
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A fundraiser to revive the Destin Main Street Community Garden brought more than 100 bowlers to Hurricane Lanes in Destin Friday morning. The Destin Chamber of Commerce hosted the Feb. 3 Valentines Day themed event called ‘You’re Right Up our Alley.’ Hurricane Lanes staff said they had 106 bowlers with tickets […]
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
getthecoast.com
City of Destin prevails in $15 million lawsuit brought on by Destin Fishing Fleet
In a long-standing legal battle over private property rights, the City of Destin has emerged victorious against Destin Fishing Fleet, Inc. The case, which has been ongoing for nearly five years, reached a conclusion with the First Circuit Judge ruling in favor of the City of Destin on all counts.
navarrenewspaper.com
37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information
It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Fest coming up in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Get ready to fill your stomach with shrimp and grits on Feb. 25, 2023. A competition-style festival will take place on the Destin Harbor below Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer from Noon-4 pm. Event Details: Ticket Information: Tickets are on sale now online. The VIP tickets packages are sold out. Tickets […]
WJHG-TV
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
wdhn.com
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
What’s In Store?
Summer House Lifestyle believes that summer is a year-round state of mind. The liveliness, joy and sunshine-nature of the season is present in the boutique’s offerings of home decor and accessories that brighten and lighten. Located in uptown Grayton in Santa Rosa Beach, the store welcomes visitors with a smile that’s sure to stay while perusing a home decor purchase or gift. The store, owned by Melissa Skowlund, offers interior design services as well.
Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
