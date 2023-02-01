Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Related
Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m. Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
LA police prevent possible mass shooting and seize weapons cache in apartment raid
Los Angeles police prevented a possible mass shooting and seized a weapons cache in a raid on an apartment where they found rifles pointed at a public park in the city.Authorities say that Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after LAPD officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically.Mr Johnson was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, according to KTLA.And when officers searched an apartment at Lumina Hollywood, they say they found high-powered rifles, handguns, shotguns and ammunition.“The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a...
New York City Attorney Shot and Robbed While Taking Pictures on Vacation in Chile
A family in Staten Island is wondering what happened to a loved one who was traveling in Chile and was initially reported missing and before being discovered dead. According to ABC 7 News, the family of New York City attorney, Eric Garvin, is searching for answers. The 38-year-old was shot...
Eunice Dwumfour: 5 Things To Know About NJ Councilwoman Found Dead In Car With Gunshot Wounds
Eunice Dwumfour was a member of the Sayreville City Council, elected in 2021. She was also a business analyst and member of the Human Relations Commission. She was shot and killed outside of her home on Wednesday, February 1. New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was killed on Wednesday, February 1....
'I wanted them dead': Brooklyn woman killed dad, stabbed sister over laptop, DA says
A 22-year-old Brooklyn woman fatally stabbed her father and attempted to kill her younger sister in a rage over a laptop, prosecutors said Monday.
Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee
A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour shot and killed, authorities say
A 30-year-old councilwoman in the borough of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found shot to death in her car on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Hiding in Plain Sight: How two holocaust survivors fooled the Nazis
Holocaust survivors and their immediate family talk about fighting antisemitism, surviving the war, and making sure that the generations of people that follow will never forget.
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since their scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said Monday.
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the city
A recent opinion-based editorial in the New York Post claims that New Yorkers were angry at the red carpet welcome that was laid out for migrants. In the most recent incident, migrants and asylum seekers spent days camped outside the Watson Hotel as a protest against being relocated to another shelter.
George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report
Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
Signs migrant standoff may be ending as Hochul announces $1B for crisis
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Some of the migrants who have been camped outside of the Watson Hotel in Manhattan for the last three days appear to be ready to seek shelter as temperatures plummet. The standoff between the asylum seekers and the city unfolded amid questions about a new temporary migrant shelter in Red Hook, […]
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating.
Times Square Suicide Jumper Died Just Days After Divorce Filing
The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post. Read it at Daily Mail
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the lobby of an apartment building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue.Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.NYPD sources tell CBS2 a gun was recovered in the lobby of the apartment building.Officers closed Bristol Street as they investigate the shooting.No arrests have been made.This is yet another example of a troubling pattern when it comes to kids and shootings. Last year, 157 people under the age of 18 were shot in New York City. It's more than doubled since 2019, a year when 65 minors were shot.
Man, 35, slashed in face in Manhattan Capital One Bank; suspect at large
A man was slashed in the face inside a Union Square Capital One Bank on Wednesday night, police said.
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free Shelter
Over the weekend, New York City started to move migrants from one location to another. What should have been an easy process wasn’t. Some migrants refused to leave Watson Hotel which was provided exclusively for men and free of charge. The migrants were slated to move into another shelter - the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.
NJ.com
NJ
238K+
Followers
143K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1