Jersey City, NJ

TAPinto.net

Arrest Made in Tuesday Shooting Death of Jersey City Woman

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of Temara King, 35, early Tuesday. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lucas Cooper has been charged with Murder, Unlawful Possession  of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The announcement of the arrest reported that members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue at approximately 7:09 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers located King with apparent gunshot wound(s). She was  transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where she was  pronounced dead at 8:06 a.m.  Cooper reportedly fled to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where he was later arrested and is currently being detained.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Independent

LA police prevent possible mass shooting and seize weapons cache in apartment raid

Los Angeles police prevented a possible mass shooting and seized a weapons cache in a raid on an apartment where they found rifles pointed at a public park in the city.Authorities say that Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after LAPD officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically.Mr Johnson was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, according to KTLA.And when officers searched an apartment at Lumina Hollywood, they say they found high-powered rifles, handguns, shotguns and ammunition.“The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Cracked Appalling Hitler Joke About Killing Jews: Report

Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the...
CBS New York

Deadly crash reported overnight in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning in Newark. A 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car, according to a man who identified himself as her uncle. He said the girl's father was also hit and has been hospitalized. Police have not released much information about the investigation, but do confirm someone died in the cash near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street. The Essex County prosecutor's office is now investigating. 
NEWARK, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Times Square Suicide Jumper Died Just Days After Divorce Filing

The 46-year-old who took his own life by leaping off the ledge of Times Square rooftop bar was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic dispute days prior, according to police records. Connecticut financier Dale Cheney was facing a restraining order from his wife, Lauren, along with two misdemeanor charges for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct from an incident at their $3.8 million home on Jan. 16. The two had recently filed for divorce, according to the Daily Mail, just a couple of days before Cheney would take his life off the side of Bar 54 atop the Hyatt Centric hotel on 45th street. Police had made previous visits to the New Canaan house in 2008 related to other domestic disturbances which were allegedly over finances, according to law enforcement sources that spoke with the New York Post. Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the lobby of an apartment building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue.Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.NYPD sources tell CBS2 a gun was recovered in the lobby of the apartment building.Officers closed Bristol Street as they investigate the shooting.No arrests have been made.This is yet another example of a troubling pattern when it comes to kids and shootings. Last year, 157 people under the age of 18 were shot in New York City. It's more than doubled since 2019, a year when 65 minors were shot.
BROOKLYN, NY
