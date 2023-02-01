Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Express (EXPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.03MM shares of Express, Inc. (EXPR). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.24MM shares and 1.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 225.93% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
On February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Esperion Therapeutics from Underweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Esperion Therapeutics is $11.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 100.54% from its latest reported closing price of $5.90.
NASDAQ
Guggenheim Downgrades Generac Holdings (GNRC)
On February 3, 2023, Guggenheim downgraded their outlook for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is $151.98. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $122.44.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.27MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Deluxe (DLX) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Deluxe said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Dolby Laboratories said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Sidoti & Co. Upgrades McGrath Rent (MGRC)
On February 2, 2023, Sidoti & Co. upgraded their outlook for McGrath Rent from Neutral to Buy. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.19% from its latest reported closing price of $104.26.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
Littelfuse (LFUS) Declares $0.60 Dividend
Littelfuse said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Citigroup Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
On February 3, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker from Sell to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $86.22. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo Downgrades Edison International (EIX)
On February 1, 2023, Wells Fargo downgraded their outlook for Edison International from Overweight to Equal-Weight. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $70.45. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $66.87.
NASDAQ
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Sabra Healthcare REIT said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Declares $0.71 Dividend
Quest Diagnostics said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on April 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
