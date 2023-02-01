FOR LEWIS AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO