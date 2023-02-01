Read full article on original website
Snowmobiler treated and transported following wreck in Lewis County, deputies say
TURIN- Emergency responders were called out to the scene of a snowmobile accident Thursday afternoon in Lewis County. It was shortly before 1:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatch began receiving calls regarding a snowmobile crash, with injuries, in the town of Turin. It happened on Trail C7B, behind the River Valley...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Man accused of felony DWI charges in Oneida County: NYSP
TRENTON- A man from western New York is faced with numerous DWI accusations, including felonies, following a traffic stop Thursday evening in Oneida County. Brian A. Jagodzinski, 61, of Buffalo, NY was arrested shortly before 9:00 p.m. by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count each of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years); operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC w/a prior offense); aggravated unlicensed operation in the first-degree; and one misdemeanor count of using a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
Two arrested in relation to shooting of 12-year-old and adult male in August
UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a shooting investigation in which a 12-year-old juvenile and an adult male were shot, on Aug. 16, 2022. Last week an Oneida County Grand Jury returned indictments related to the incident. On Feb. 1 Shakeal Hendricks, 30, of Utica and Willie Linder, 36, of Utica were arrested by members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshall's Task Force, UPD Warrants, Special Investigations Unit, Oneida County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Federal Probation.
CNY Truck Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Massive 12 Car Pileup in Upstate NY
A Central New York driver is lucky to be alive after being in the middle of a massive 12-car pileup in Upstate New York. Jerry Sevey drives to the Watertown area for work and has been doing so for years. Wednesday, February 1 he drove through a storm like no other.
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP
LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
Oneida County Inmate Assaults, Nearly Tasers Correctional Officers
An inmate at the Oneida County Jail attacked officers and was able to get hold of one of their tasers before being disarmed by correctional officers. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says inmate Melvin Cruz-Raison was about to be escorted to the medical unit when he attacked officers as they entered his cell. In the attack, Cruz-Raison grabbed the taser off of one of the correctional officer's belts and pointed it at the officers.
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Warming shelters open in St. Lawrence County
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is dealing with the coldest of the weather this weekend, and because of that emergency warming shelters are open in two communities. Director of Emergency Management Matt Denner says both Ogdensburg and Massena have warming shelters. The Dobisky Center is open in...
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrying signs like “Some Cuts Don’t Heal” and “More Nurses = Better Care,” members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an informational picket in front of the hospital Thursday. The nurses want to raise...
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured
Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Lewis and Jefferson Counties-Wind Chill Watch Continues for entire Region
FOR LEWIS AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder.
NWS: Wind Chill Warning for entire listening area Thursday night through Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 A.M. FRIDAY TO 1 P.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST...
Winter Weather Advisories, School Closings, Pet Advisories Feb. 2 – 4
OSWEGO COUNTY- Following is a list of National Weather Service advisories, updated Oswego County school closings/delays, and cold weather pet health tips. Please check for updated notices throughout the day:. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Wind Chill Advisory Warning:. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM...
Oswego City School District superintendent to resign in March
CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City School District superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin III, will resign on March 18, 2023, according to the district. Dr. Calvin has accepted the position of superintendent at Lockport City School District. The following letter was written by Dr. Calvin for the Oswego City School District community:
