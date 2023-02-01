Read full article on original website
Authorities in Colberty County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into an altercation with a suspect and an officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department.
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Cherokee early Saturday. According to the Cherokee Police Department, it and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 72 and Cove Road about 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said it involved a welfare check for a person being held against their will.
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When officers...
Work release custodian charged with helping 3 Alabama inmates escape
A Florence woman has been charged with letting three inmates escape from a work/release center in January. Brittney Lashay Shipley, 35, faces three counts of second degree permitting and aiding escape. According to court documents, the incident happened on Jan. 14 at the Lauderdale County Work Release Center. At about...
Lawrence County Arrest
APPROXIMATELY 30 GRAMS OF SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE WAS SEIZED LAST WEEK AT THE CROCKETT MOTEL IN LAWRENCEBURG. DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED ON JANUARY 19TH WITH AN ARREST WARRANT FOR A LEVAR DAILY WHO WAS SEEN AT THE HOTEL. DEPUTIES LOCATED DAILY IN ONE OF THE ROOMS WHERE MARIJUANA, SUSPECTED METH AND 610 DOLLARS IN US CURRENCY WERE ALSO FOUND. DAILY WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL. IN ADDITON TO CHARGES IN THE ARREST WARRANT DAILY ALSO FACES POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED II FOR RESALE CHARGES.
Accused Regions Bank robber’s bond won’t be revoked
A man accused of a string of robberies in Huntsville and Madison will keep the option for bond, according to court records.
Decatur Police: two arrested for trafficking meth, fentanyl-laced narcotics
DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD ) said two were arrested Friday for drug charges following a traffic stop. DPD said that on Feb. 2an officer conducted a vehicle stop on a red Dodge Avenger in reference to a traffic violation n the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW. The department said […]
Decatur Police Department investigating Saturday robbery
The Decatur Police Department is investigating a Saturday evening robbery. It happened at Marathon gas station on 2901 Highway 31. Detectives Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. No other information about the incident has been released at this time. Anyone with...
Work release employee allegedly helps three inmates escape
Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was in charge of the center at 11:44 p.m. on January 14, when court documents say she let three inmates walk past her, out the front door, and leave in two vehicles.
Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which turned into a fight with a suspect and a fatal officer-involved shooting, according to the Cherokee Police Department. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting. Authorities in Colbert County were responding to a welfare check in Cherokee which...
Man arrested one month after alleged armed robbery at convenience store
On Jan. 4, the Athens Police Department was called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Athens.
Madison County bouncer indicted in death of man thrown out of nightclub
A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the 2021 death of a man who was forcibly ejected from a Harvest nightclub. Charlie Dupree Harris, 32, was indicted Jan. 13 on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the May 2021 death of Cornelius Anderson, according to court records.
The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.
Florence man allegedly stole $115 and two blankets from Clerk’s Office
One man was arrested after court records say he broke into a County Clerk's Office during off-hours and stole $115.62 and two blankets.
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
ON TUESDAY, FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO THE FLORENCE / LAUDERDALE COUNTY GOVERNMENT BUILDING TO THE REPORT OF A BURGLARY. PATROL OFFICERS REVIEWED THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM THE BURGLARY AND BEGAN TO SEARCH THE AREA FOR THE OFFENDER. JOSE MAURICE TOWNS WAS LOCATED A SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE SCENE. DETECTIVES INTERVIEWED HIM, AND HE WAS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY IN THE THIRD DEGREE AND THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FOURTH DEGREE. HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $15,500 BOND.
Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 at 6)
Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his 13-year-old grandson both fell overboard after a marine-related accident. Authorities Work to Recover Missing Man (News 19 …. Search efforts for a missing 63-year-old man began Saturday in Colbert County. The man and his...
Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a business on Jan. 19. According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a man with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes, entered a business armed with a pistol.
73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck
DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute
An all-male jury in Limestone County declared an Ardmore man not guilty of murder over the 2019 shooting death of William Brantley following a years-long property dispute.
