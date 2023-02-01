Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
One lucky boy to draw straight flush
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
8newsnow.com
Why not pitch in? Ways to donate time, experience: 8 great volunteer programs in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So you’ve retired, can only golf so much. What now? How about volunteering for any number of programs or nonprofits in the Las Vegas valley?. So many are looking for help, and you’ve got all that experience. Why not reach out to your place of worship, a youth sports league or maybe even the neighborhood school?
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
actionnews5.com
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Nevada rescued
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - On the outskirts of Henderson, a white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it made its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature, which has been named Ghost, appeared to have not only...
jammin1057.com
Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem
February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
New Dutch Bros Location Looks to Be Planned for Maryland and Tropicana
With twenty locations operating in Las Vegas, this coffee chain isn’t done growing
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
Things Going Away in Vegas, Gamblers Losing Record Money & Las Vegas Kid’s Family Destination!?!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the mind blowing numbers put up by Vegas in 2022. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation caring for dog believed to be hit by car near Sunset Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation has taken in a new pup, who was found suffering from multiple wounds at a local park. The shelter says Toby was found on a softball field at Sunset Park and was rushed to their facility after he was seen suffering from deep wounds on his face and body.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter will let you put ex’s name in cat’s litter box for Valentine’s Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Not quite feeling the romance this Valentine’s Day? A Las Vegas shelter has a solution for you. According to the Animal Foundation, those hoping to “celebrate” Valentine’s Day in a more passive-aggressive way can do so by making a little donation to the shelter.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Nevada teens compete in math, science competition …. Teens...
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
Comments / 0