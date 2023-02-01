ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

One lucky boy to draw straight flush

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
eenews.net

History emerges as Lake Mead recedes

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Nevada teens compete in math, science competition …. Teens...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

