"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Nevada teens compete in math, science competition for trip to nation’s capital
Teens from across Nevada were up early Saturday morning in North Las Vegas ready to be quizzed on math and science. No, this isn’t your typical Jeopardy or game show.
Ojos Locos opens as first Latino-focused hotel in North Las Vegas
It's more than just the food — it's a celebration of culture and pride for the Latino community as the new Ojos Locos Cantina and Casino opens its doors.
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
One lucky boy to draw straight flush
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Nevada teens compete in math, science competition …. Teens...
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
Fox5 KVVU
Cars, items lost at airport up for grabs during Clark County surplus auction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced on Thursday that its agency along with other participating government agencies will host online surplus auctions later this month. According to a news release, vehicles, equipment and other miscellaneous items will be available as part of the winter government surplus auction. The...
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
8newsnow.com
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself. Driver who killed...
2news.com
Henderson Man Sentenced to Prison for Involvement in Large-Scale Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy
A man from Henderso was sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas. Brian Scarborough (47) pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – methamphetamine....
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
This is the most used gun in Las Vegas crimes, ATF report indicates
A federal report on guns and crime shows that police recovered and traced more than 23,000 weapons over a five-year span in Las Vegas, with pistols accounting for three of every four weapons.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
