The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was toast when it lost its bread and butter in an 88-79 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday, Jan. 29. While battling through a slew of injuries, the theme of the season for the Aggies has been solid, hard-nosed defense coupled with an oftentimes ineffective, low-scoring offense. At 6-13, A&M remained competitive in games thanks to its efforts on the defensive side of the ball, albeit while the team has played catch up on the offensive end.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO