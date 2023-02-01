Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
Battalion Texas AM
A&M cruises to victory over Georgia
After Tuesday’s road loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M men’s basketball returned home to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 4. Both teams came into the game with similar records of 15-7 and 14-8, respectively. The difference is A&M has fared far better than Georgia in the SEC, with its record being 7-2. On the other hand, Georgia has struggled to the tune of a 4-6 conference record.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M equestrian defeats No. 3 Auburn
In a top-five matchup, the No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team took down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station. The Aggies started off the competition with a 3-2 win during Flats as juniors Devon Thomas and Maggie Nealon, sophomore Rylee Shufelt and freshman Devan Thomas scoring points. The Reining event saw the Aggies and Tigers tie at 2 points as sophomore Lauren Hanson and junior Keesa Luers defeated their opponents with scores of 72.5 and 62.5, respectively.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision
The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies fall short against Buckeyes
After mixed results during the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Texas A&M men’s tennis team continued its out-of-conference slate on Friday, Feb. 3, in Columbus, Ohio. There, they took on the 2nd-ranked team in the country, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The ranked-on-ranked match delivered from the start, with the doubles point...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M may have found its offense, but can the defense keep up?
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was toast when it lost its bread and butter in an 88-79 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday, Jan. 29. While battling through a slew of injuries, the theme of the season for the Aggies has been solid, hard-nosed defense coupled with an oftentimes ineffective, low-scoring offense. At 6-13, A&M remained competitive in games thanks to its efforts on the defensive side of the ball, albeit while the team has played catch up on the offensive end.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies take home the Thunderbird Trophy
This 7072-yard course is considered one of the most competitive courses to courses in the State of Arizona. However, it seemed like a practice course to the Texas A&M men’s golf team. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Aggies traveled to Tucson, Ariz., to compete in the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate....
Battalion Texas AM
Ainias Smith to return for fifth year in 2023
Early in the afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 2, senior wide receiver Ainias Smith announced on Twitter that he will return to play for the Texas A&M football team in the 2023 season. “I will be returning to school for one more year,” Smith tweeted. “Aggie nation, let’s run it back!”...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. 2023 Frost Fest. Fort Smith Polar Plunge.
Battalion Texas AM
Winter weather freezes classes
Earlier this week, Aggies had a surprise following Texas A&M announcing a campus-wide cancellation for Wednesday’s classes. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a CODE Maroon alert was issued, stating that A&M canceled classes and all non-essential operations would be closed at the College Station campus for Wednesday, Feb. 1. Prior...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
tourcounsel.com
Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
KATV
Road to Miss Arkansas 2023: Miss Johnson County Tara Ross
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Johnson County Tara Ross is heading to the Miss Arkansas Competition for the first time. The Lamar native will do a flag twirling routine to the song "River" for her talent. Ross graduates from Arkansas Tech University in May with a major in Ag...
Top 10 Must-Visit Places To Eat in Rogers AR (Pinnacle, Promenade & Village On The Creeks)
Looking for the Top 10 Places to Eat in Rogers Ar in the Pinnacle, Promenade and Village on the Creeks area? This area of Rogers is incredibly popular and booming with activity. These restaurants serve a variety of delicious cuisine and offer attentive and friendly customer service. National chain restaurants...
Battalion Texas AM
Largest scholarship campaign to assist undergraduate students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
The Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences plans to financially help students while being awarded the most successful scholarship campaign in the department. The College of Agriculture Life and Sciences announced a large scholarship campaign to benefit incoming freshmen who want to pursue a four-year bachelor’s degree. The campaign has already gone into effect, with plans to fund 30 scholarships every year. The campaign implemented an organized goal of $100,000 endowments to recruit incoming undergraduate students.
talkbusiness.net
FBI confirms raid by many federal agencies on Fort Smith home (UPDATE)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies on Tuesday (Jan. 31) conducted a raid of a Fort Smith home that took many hours and may have included the discovery of weapons and cash. According to information provided to Talk Business & Politics, the raid of a home...
Comments / 0