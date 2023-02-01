Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
The Source Black History Month Digital Cover: Hip-Hop is Black History
Every year, February is marked as Black History Month as the nation remembers the efforts of our icons and legends that pushed forward the efforts of equality for Black people, created and led innovations that pushed forward American culture, and constructed lanes for future generations to strive in. Each of those sectors of Black achievement is scored by the music of our people, echoing the movements, culture, and trends of the time.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
HipHopDX.com
Suge Knight Allegedly Slapped ‘Liar’ Jermaine Dupri On Night Of Big Jake Robles Shooting
Suge Knight allegedly slapped Jermaine Dupri on the infamous night of the Big Jake Robles shooting in 1995 – according to a new interview with Diddy‘s former bodyguard, Gene Deal. In a sit-down with The Art of Dialogue published on Thursday (February 2), Deal once again dispelled the...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
HipHopDX.com
Uncle Murda Says Writing For Kanye West Made Him Realize Why Big Sean Was 'Pissed Off'
Uncle Murda has revealed he wrote for Kanye West at one point and his frustrations made him understand what Big Sean was going through when it comes to dealing with Ye. Murda recently joined DJ SuperstarJay for an interview on SiriusXM’s Shade45 where he opened up about Yeezy putting him to work on the writing front during their first encounter of meeting each other.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Holds Back Tears While Sharing Touching Story About Losing His Father As A Child
Lil Wayne has opened up about the surprising way in which the death of his father impacted his life during an emotional speech at a Grammy Week award ceremony. Weezy took the stage in Los Angeles, California on Thursday (February 2) to accept the Global Impact Award at the inaugural Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. After thanking the event’s organizers and those in attendance, he proceeded to offer the audience some insight into his upbringing.
What Drake’s Former Bodyguard Said About the ‘Rich Flex’ Rapper’s Work Ethic
Over the past two decades, Drake has worked hard to transform his career from Degrassi actor to global phenomenon with hit singles and countless awards to his name. One of the people who has seen Drake’s work ethic firsthand is his former bodyguard who was employed by the rapper for years.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Finally Gets His Teeth Fixed: 'Watch Ya Mouth Not Mines'
Juelz Santana has finally got a new set of teeth after years of facing criticism over what happened to his pearly whites over the years. On Thursday (February 2), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself visiting a cosmetic dentist, where he got his upper row of teeth fixed. Fans could see Juelz going through the procedure with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein before showing off his fresh new set of teeth at the dental office and again in his car.
HipHopDX.com
Don Cannon Explains How Jeezy & JAY-Z's 'Go Crazy' Started Out As A T.I. Freestyle
Don Cannon has revealed Jeezy and JAY-Z’s “Go Crazy” was originally a T.I. freestyle that eventually morphed into the actual song. During an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Cannon explained how Tip played a role in the conception of Jeezy and Hov’s 2005 collaboration. According to the Generation Now co-founder, his beat was initially made for T.I. and although he recorded a freestyle over it that landed on his Down with the King mixtape, nothing was done with it, which led to the Snowman snatching it up.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Zay Osama Gets Roasted For Awkward Viral Mugshot
Chicago, IL - Lil Zay Osama has been getting heavily roasted on social media by fans after his mugshot stemming from his January arrest leaked online earlier this week. Osama was scooped up by Chicago police officers on January 11 and taken into custody where he was hit with weapons charges. The OTF rapper’s mugshot captures him looking completely baffled and staring away from the camera with his hands inside his tank top.
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Is Sam REALLY Comparing Himself To Eazy-E?!
Growing Up Hip Hop always manages to assemble some interesting characters for the cast BUT Sam really might take the cake. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premiering Thursday, February 2nd on WE tv. In the clip, Layzie Bone meets up with Sam and Lil Eazy-E in the studio to discuss plans for a tribute concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Unfortunately, Sam is currently facing serious legal issues after police confiscated an AR-15 and marijuana that were in his possession and he may not be able to join in.
HipHopDX.com
Bubba Sparxxx Admits To Selling Out With ‘Ms. New Booty’: ‘I Made A Money Grab’
Bubba Sparxxx had a huge hit on his hands with his 2005 single “Ms. New Booty” – but he’s admitted the song was really more of a money grab for him than anything else. The Georgia native made the admission in an interview with VladTV published on Wednesday (February 1). While noting that his other works, like his sophomore effort Deliverance, were really true to who he was, Bubba explained how the Mr. Collipark-produced single was birthed out of a desire to get more club money.
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Celebrates Slick Rick’s Grammy Honor: ‘The Win Is Secured’
Busta Rhymes took some time out to give Slick Rick his flowers this week at a Grammy celebration ahead of being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. On Friday (February 3), the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosted a pre-Grammy event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and of Slick Rick’s recognition ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
HipHopDX.com
BMG Exposed For Reportedly Signing Rapper With Known Antisemitic History & Hiding It
BMG has been exposed for signing Paris-based rapper Freeze Corleone despite allegedly knowing he was dropped by Universal Music Group because of Holocaust-denying and antisemitic lyrics. According to a report from The New York Times published on Friday (February 3), internal documents showed that BMG’s French division weighed the financial...
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Shows Off Lavish $34K Birthday Gift From Tiffany & Co. Boss: 'This Is Wild'
Kid Cudi has received a lavish birthday gift from Tiffany & Co. executive vice president Alexandre Arnault, and flexed it all over Instagram. Cudder turned 39 earlier this week, and on Wednesday (February 1) he received a neatly decorated box in the mail from Arnault himself, who aside from being the son of Europe’s richest man, LVMH billionaire Bernard Arnault, is a noted Hip Hop head.
Comments / 0