Growing Up Hip Hop always manages to assemble some interesting characters for the cast BUT Sam really might take the cake. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premiering Thursday, February 2nd on WE tv. In the clip, Layzie Bone meets up with Sam and Lil Eazy-E in the studio to discuss plans for a tribute concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Unfortunately, Sam is currently facing serious legal issues after police confiscated an AR-15 and marijuana that were in his possession and he may not be able to join in.

4 DAYS AGO