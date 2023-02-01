ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
wa.gov

Correctional Industries Seeking Advisory Committee Members

TUMWATER – Correctional Industries, the Washington Department of Corrections’ division focused on vocational education and job readiness of the incarcerated population, is seeking three representatives on its advisory committee. The Correctional Industries Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the Secretary of Corrections regarding the implementation of the incarcerated individual...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy