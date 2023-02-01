When 601W Companies needed a break on its property taxes at Chicago’s Old Post Office, it turned to Nicholas Jordan. The Worsek & Vihon attorney’s work turned out to be even more impactful than the landlord had hoped for the property, which has landed high-profile tenants such as Uber and was valued at about $850 million by Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO