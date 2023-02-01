HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6.

The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals.

Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals.

The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.



