Phillipsburg, NJ

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6.

The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals.

Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals.

The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.

TAPinto.net

Chatham Senior Sprinter Filip Gache Breaks Own School Record in Winning 55-Meter NJSIAA State Sectional Championship in 6.59

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- His record didn't even last a week.  Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash in 6.59, helping Chatham win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state indoor track & field championship on Saturday at the Bennett Center. Gache had the fastest preliminary time of 6.69 before taking the final (see below). Gache was named the Chatham Wealth Management Athlete of the Week after he broke his own school record last Monday at the Morris County Championships.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance.   That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good.   Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon.   “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 25 Points Sends Chatham Boys Basketball to 15th Straight Win and into Morris County Semifinals vs. Delbarton

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Ryan Leskauskas and Tim Platek grew up watching previous Chatham boys basketball teams advance to the Morris County Tournament semifinals and play in front of the big crowds at the County College of Morris. Chatham, however, hasn't been there since 2018. The two seniors finally punched their own ticket to the CCM dance on Saturday as the Cougars won their 15th consecutive game, 70-56 vs. Jefferson, in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament played at Randolph High. "It feels good," Platek said. "Growing up watching everyone get to the semis, it's going to be pretty cool to get there...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Rolls into Morris County Semifinals with Win vs. Hanover Park; Kreuzer 14 Points, Hogan 13 off Bench

DENVILLE, NJ -- While Chatham's girls basketball opponents have been focused on stopping Cougar senior Riley Allen from going on a 3-point shooting binge this season, coach Joe Gaba has been building a balanced offense around her. "I don't know if we've shown how dynamic we are offensively, based on the schedule that we've played, but we have the potential," Gaba said. Some of that potential was on display on Saturday during the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament. While Hanover Park was concentrating on Allen, Chatham junior Addison Barrett and sophomores Ella Kreuzer, Mia Semioli and McKenna Hogan were wreaking havoc on the...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Girls Finish Fourth in NJIC Championships

LYNDHURST, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield girls swim team finished fourth in the NJIC League Championship meet held at the Lyndhurst High School pool on Saturday. Leonia/Palisade Park won the championship with 187 points, with Rutherford coming in second with 115 points.  Secaucus edged out Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield by a score of 87 to 73 for third place. Top finishers for Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield were Abigail Hernandez, Xenia and Lucia Lopez.  Hernandez finished second in the Individual Medley and the 100 Butterfly. Xenia Lopez finished third in the 200 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle while Lucia Lopez was second in the 100 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke.  The trio teamed with Kanzy Hassan to finish third the Medley Relay and second in the 400 Freestyle Relay. Final Scores:  Leonia 187 2.  Rutherford 115 3. Secaucus 87 4. Garfield 73 5. New Milford 22, 6. Harrison 14, 7. Weehawken 6,  8. Lyndhurst 4
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

BHS Boys' Wrestling Team Improves to 15-8 as Anthony Lizama and Trevor Frantantoni Lead Way; Bengals Qualify for State Sectionals

As the regular season winds down, the competition continues to heat up for the Bloomfield High wrestling team. Head coach Ryan Smircich's team was 15-8 heading into a home match, against Nutley, on Feb. 3. On  Feb. 4, the Bengals will host the annual Gray Cup, against Columbia and Verona, starting at 10 a.m. Bloomfield also qualified for the NJSIAA sectional championships, in North 1, Group 4, and will travel to Clifton High, on Feb. 6, to take on Livingston in the first round. The Bengals are seeded third in the tourney while Livingston, which defeated BHS in a dual match recently,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs. North Hunterdon Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted North Hunterdon February 4, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court.   The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed.     North Hunterdon (49) Desantos 6 4-8 18,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS SWIMMING: Phillipsburg Girls Beat Easton

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Ayanna Elston took two individual first place finishes and Ali Sucker and Maeve McCormick each took one to lead the Phillipsburg High School girls swimming team past arch-rival Easton, 87-83, on Saturday at PES.   The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elston, Maddy Baylor, Kaitlyn Murphy, Rose VanOosten  were also winners in a time of 1:52.62.   “This is something the kids look forward to all year,” P’burg coach Macawley Knappenberger said. “So, to see them come away with a win is a great feeling.”   Elston won the 100 backstroke (1:08.98) and 100 butterfly (1:05.89), Stucker the 200 IM (2:37.10) and McCormick...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Part of Bloomfield High Wrestling Tradition: Bengals to Host Annual Gray Cup, to Honor the Late Dr. Danny Gray, on Feb. 4

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Tradition has long represented the sport of high school wrestling, in New Jersey. And, at Bloomfield, a heartfelt match will once again take center stage, on Feb. 4, at 'The Pit' The Bengals will take on Essex County rivals Verona and Columbia, starting at 10 a.m. While the wrestling will certainly be exciting, this day honors the late Danny Gray, a tremendous wrestler for the Bengals, who died nearly nine years ago. The overall team winner on Feb. 4 will receive the 'Gray Cup', named in honor, and memory of Danny. Last year, Bloomfield prevailed, to keep the Cup in its...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Columbia Girls Basketball Upsets Newark Academy 46-42 in Electrifying Fashion

LIVINGSTON - Columbia’s girls’ basketball team took a trip to Newark Academy High school to face the 16-3 minutemen. In a Saturday morning contest full of excitement, the underdogs kept their cool and knocked off Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament. Talia Baptiste led the Cougars with 14 points. The first quarter began slower than expected. Columbia could only grab four points compared to Newark Academy’s nine. The second quarter was much better offensively for the Cougars. Columbia scored 17 points and cut the lead to one. Shana Desir, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and steals,...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kennedy Beats Hawthorne-Christian in First Round of Passaic County Tournament

PATERSON, NJ - The Paterson John F. Kennedy Knights boys basketball team hosted the Hawthorne Christian Defenders for the first round of the Passaic County tournament on Saturday. Kennedy led Hawthorne-Christian in a close first half, 25-21. A big 23 point third quarter by the Knights followed by a 20 point fourth quarter saw the home team improve to a record of 8-8 (4-4 in the Big North Conference still) with a 68-46 win.  The Knights were led by another outstanding performance from sophomore forward Z’yaire Simmons who continues his streak of scoring double-digit points total, and got another double-double. Simmons put...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Girls and Boys Basketball Hit the Court Again Tuesday

Girls Basketball The Raiders earned a 43-30 victory on the road Thursday night at Cedar Grove led by Riley Sebastiano, who totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Green added 11 points and seven assists and Grace Christie had 14 points and three blocks. The win was the second straight for Nutley (7-11), which also defeated Hoboken, 43-25, on Monday afternoon. Grace Christie (18 points, three blocks, two rebounds), Isabel Riccardi (six points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, three assists, three steals) and Mina Shaw (three points, six rebounds, three blocks) led the way. Nutley's next game is a road contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Newark Central at 7 p.m. Boys Basketball Anthony Pinal and Erik Thompson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, as Nutley suffered a 47-40 loss to Livingston on Thursday in Nutley. Donte Dubose-Carter added seven points for the Raiders (6-16), who led, 14-8, after the first quarter but was outscored, 28-18, in the middle quarters. Dubose-Carter continues to lead the team in scoring with a 13.2 average. Thompson (11.4 ppg.), Pinal (9.1 ppg.) and Jordan Small (7.0 ppg.) round out the top four scorers. Nutley is scheduled to play host to Newark Academy on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Columbia Boys’ Basketball Advances to Semifinals with 52-47 Victory Against Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, NJ - There is an old adage in sports that reads, “it’s hard to beat a team three times.” Although the saying usually applies to football teams, it held true and benefited Columbia in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Basketball Tournament. The Cougars took down Caldwell in a memorable game.   The two sides have already faced off twice this year. Both contests came down to the wire and the Chiefs won two games by a combined 10 points. In terms of excitement, this matchup was no different. There was a little bit of everything on display: a tight...
COLUMBIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Castellano’s Late Goal Propels Roxbury Hockey Over Park Regional

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School senior Dan Castellano on Thursday scored the go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to lift Roxbury ice hockey to a 7-5 victory over Park Regional. The win, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, brought the Gaels record to 11-4. Senior Jake Calanni scored four goals to help Roxbury secure the victory. In the first period, Park Regional (8-8-3) launched the offensive action and scored two goals in the first six minutes to take an early lead. Roxbury answered with an unassisted goal by senior Tyler Peterson (22). Less than a minute later, the Gaels scored again to tie the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters. Jay Strayker (G, NG) will be attending Stonehill College (D1). He was also recently recognized as a "Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award" nominee. "I'm proud and relieved and excited to play college sports," he noted. He is still undecided about...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: North Hunterdon Stuns the Stateliners

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed. The Lions made six 3-pointers while the Stateliners went 1-for-16 from 3-point land. “Right from jump street we...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Recap: Redevelopment Debate Dominates Discourse, Pool Fees, Harmon Shuts

WESTFIELD, NJ — A plan that sets guidelines for redevelopment of a vacant Lord & Taylor building and train station parking lots got the Town Council’s initial approval Tuesday night as residents debated the project. The council’s action followed a rally held Sunday, Jan. 29, by people opposed to the One Westfield Place project. About 125 people attended, expressing a range of concerns. Membership rates for the Westfield Memorial Pool are going up. We crunched the numbers. Read these stories and more at the links below. Westfield Council Moves on Lord & Taylor Redevelopment as Residents Debate Plans Protesters Rally in Westfield as Council Action on Redevelopment Nears Take TAPinto Westfield Poll: Do You Support One Westfield Place Redevelopment? Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates Harmon Face Values’ Nationwide Closure Deals a Blow to Westfield Westfield’s Chinese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year with Magic, Dance ‘Me & My Gal’: Registration for Popular Westfield Dance Starts Wednesday Allstate Westfield Athlete of the Week: Annie Ryan Girls Basketball: Westfield Wins Big Over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 61-42 Boys Track: Westfield Wins County Title
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent Shafer Congratulates Eastside's Bryce Stokes on Reaching 1K Points

PATERSON, NJ - Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer congratulated Eastside High School Boys Basketball team’s Bryce Stokes on achieving 1,000 points during the team’s game against the Clifton Mustangs Thursday night. Stokes, a senior who plays guard, reached the milestone during the Ghosts’ home game against the Clifton Mustangs.. Eastside won, 73-51. “I want to congratulate Bryce Stokes on his tremendous achievement of scoring 1,000 points in his high school career. That is something that can only be achieved through consistent hard work, and Bryce has made everyone in the district proud of his example and his achievement,” Shafer said. “I want to thank everyone who has helped Bryce reach 1,000 points, and the Eastside Ghosts achieve a winning 16-2 record this season – Head Coach Marquis Webb, Athletic Supervisor T.J. Hill, and all the parents, guardians, friends, and family who have come out to support the team.”
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations

SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

