Army officer pepper-sprayed by police gets $3,685 in $1 million lawsuit
A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during a traffic stop has been awarded less than $4,000 in a million-dollar lawsuit against the two officers. The jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario a total of $3,685 in the lawsuit against Windsor, Virginia,...
California police kill double amputee who was fleeing: ‘Scared for his life’
Anthony Lowe’s family says they want to see Huntington Park police prosecuted: ‘I’m heartbroken and filled with rage’
Officers involved in fatal shooting of Ohio man will not be charged, prosecutor says
Officers involved in the shooting that left an Ohio man dead earlier this week will not be charged, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a news conference on Friday. An investigation was launched after 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who...
Police have killed over a thousand people using Tasers. A use-of-force expert says the weapon should be banned.
The less-than-lethal weapon has resulted in over a thousand deaths of people between 2000 and 2018, a Reuters investigation found.
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.
Several news outlets report that a married Texas man who was accused of kidnapping his missing girlfriend and setting fire to her abandoned car has now been charged with murder in relation to her passing.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Army general accused of ordering murder of woman seeking to blackmail him
The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police said he was the "mastermind" behind the murder of a woman who was seeking to blackmail him. Brigadier-General Jesus Durante, the former chief of then-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's presidential security force, ordered the killing of a woman outside her apartment last month, police said on Wednesday.Durante was sacked as commander of the 101st Brigade after he was named as a person of interest in Yvonette Chua Plaza's murder, Philippine army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner said.The victim had "very sensitive information against General Durante and she proceeded...
Shock and anger after fired worker killed by police at Oklahoma pork plant
Chiewelthap Mariar, 26-year-old Sudanese refugee, shot dead after police called to escort him from Seaboard Foods factoryin Guymon
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
An Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a traffic stop was awarded $3,600
A US Army officer who was pepper sprayed, pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Windsor, Virginia, police officers during a 2020 traffic stop was awarded around $3,600 Tuesday in a lawsuit that was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages.
Police Investigate Viral Video of Arrest After Fight Escalates Between 3 Black Women and 74-Year-Old White Man
A viral video showing how police responded to a fight involving three Black women and a White man has prompted an internal affairs investigation in a Colorado suburb. On Jan. 21, Westminster Police Department responded to a call at a local Party City where three women in their 20s and a 74-year-old man were involved in a physical altercation.
North Ga. deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot, killed, GBI says
According to a 2018 government study, only 47% of law enforcement agencies use body cameras.
Gun Cartridges Found Near Maggie’s Body Matched Others on Murdaugh Property: Expert
A state firearms investigator testified Friday that the shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh's body had identical marks to older gun shells found around the family's main house—indicating that all the bullets were fired from the same weapon. “[The cartridges] were loaded into, extracted, and ejected from the same firearm as those at the crime scene around Margaret Murdaugh’s body,” Paul Greer told jurors, adding that shell casings were also found near the Murdaugh family’s house and the firing range. The analysis of the .300 Blackout shell casing supports the prosecution's argument that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife with a family-owned weapon on June 7, 2021—even though that gun has never been recovered. Prosecutors also allege that Murdaugh shot his son, Paul, that night with a shotgun that has also not been found. Greer said Friday that Paul was fatally shot twice in the feed room near the dog kennels of their estate before his mom was shot nearby. During cross-examination, defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Greer whether the .300 Blackout rifle or the shotgun were the murder weapons, to which Greer said he could not 100 percent say because his test results were inconclusive.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Texas man confesses to 'gruesome' decapitation of his newlywed wife
Actor Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before the 'Rust' shooting death
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
Discrepancy between police accounts, evidence in Tyre Nichols case revealed
The police traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death was detailed in an incident report obtained by ABC News, as well as a Memphis Police statement, but the written statements provide a different account from what the body camera footage of the disturbing encounter has revealed. Nichols, a 19-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police in which he was beaten following a traffic stop. The footage shows officers beating Nichols and targeting him with pepper spray as he begins yelling for his mother, who lived near the site of the encounter. In body camera footage, officers can be seen standing over Nichols while he's on the ground. As two officers hold him down, a third kicks him. A fourth officer comes over with a baton and the officers pick up Nichols from the ground and hold him up while officers appear to strike him in the face and torso.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point. His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort. "The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic...
Who Is Marquez Griffin? Texas Man Accused of Shooting Dead Two Children
A nine-year-old boy and a toddler were fatally shot in Mississippi on Monday before the suspect held a third child at gunpoint.
Blood-stained mattresses and other furniture removed from Idaho house where four students were murdered
Investigators were seen on Friday removing mattresses with apparent blood stains from the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in November.The removal involved a bed frame and at least two mattresses, on which dark stains were visible through plastic wrap, the New York Post reports.Forensic work has been winding down for weeks at the home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed.Furniture and mattresses were loaded into five vehicles this afternoon at the house where the murders happened in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/5rdSv68dl9— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2023In late November,...
