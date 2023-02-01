ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
First Coast News

Man in critical condition after shooting in Arlington, per JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Arlington Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his torso.
