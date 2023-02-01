Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 3 different people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing three different people, resulting in the death of a woman. The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested William Frederick Burroughs Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Around...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot, killed while sitting in car outside Oasis Club Apartments in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man between the ages of 40 and 45 was shot while sitting in his car outside of the Oasis Club Apartments in Jacksonville Saturday, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to a call reporting gunfire and found the man. Police say...
JSO: man shot, killed inside car at Oasis Club apartment parking lot
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near a Greenfield Manor apartment complex in the area of 5800 University Blvd west
News4Jax.com
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
Photos of knife allegedly used in stabbing of Tristyn Bailey made public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Warning: The photos below may be disturbing to some.) First Coast News has obtained photos of what deputies say is the weapon that 13-year-old Aiden Fucci used to stab classmate Tristyn Bailey over a hundred times. Tristyn's body was discovered on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021,...
News4Jax.com
Charge against Dave & Buster’s employee upgraded to manslaughter after co-worker dies following fight: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A charge of aggravated battery was upgraded to manslaughter against a Dave & Buster’s employee who was arrested following a fight last month that resulted in a co-worker’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34,...
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
News4Jax.com
JSO bodycam footage shows officers fatally shoot man with knife during drug investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released more details and bodycam footage that captured the final moments leading up to when police shot and killed a man carrying a knife during a narcotics investigation in January. In an effort to demonstrate what the Sheriff’s Office called openness...
One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
Gruesome stabbing in Nassau County leaves man in critical condition, 2 under arrest, NCSO says
On Jan. 8, 2023, Nassau County Sheriff's Office was called out to 44125 Caulkins Dr. in Callahan regarding an attempted murder by stabbing.
Two children ejected, injured when truck and car collide in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several people were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Moncrief Road and W. 34th Street Saturday. Police on scene said a car and a truck crashed. Three children were in the car, and two of them were ejected from the car. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
What we know about Aiden Fucci: 10 essential facts about the accused teen killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 14-year-old middle school student typically doesn’t have much of a public profile. But since his arrest for murdering his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey, the now-16-year-old Aiden Fucci has acquired a public record trail of troubling dimensions. A portrait of the accused teen murderer can...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
Driver who shot at FHP trooper after high-speed chase on I-95 identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver fired multiple gunshots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, early on Thursday morning. The driver, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Daryell Anthony Carley, was arrested. Around 12:48 a.m., FHP responded to calls of a driver speeding, cutting in and out of traffic...
Who killed Jessica Green? Friends, family want investigators to reopen case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jessica Green was just 18 when she was shot to death at a home on Jacksonville's Westside. It's been 15 years and her case remains unsolved. Frantic 911 calls paint a picture of what happened at a house on Hollinghead Lane on Jacksonville's Westside on the night of Sept. 5, 2007.
JSO: Suspect dead after firing at SWAT officers during incident on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the Northside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say there are no injuries to officers. JSO says they initially got a call about a suicide threat in the 5400 block of Lannie Road. The individual...
News4Jax.com
Man who fired at police shot, killed by SWAT officers on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who fired at police who responded Thursday afternoon to a call at a home on the Northside was fatally shot when SWAT officers returned fire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Mike Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, police...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Arlington, per JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Arlington Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9 p.m. they were dispatched to the 400 block of Century 21 Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Two injured during shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of 11th Street West to find two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe one of the victims was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.
New court documents say Henry Tenon conspired to kill Jared Bridegan.
New court documents are giving us a better timeline of the weeks leading up to a local dad’s death.
